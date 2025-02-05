THE BLUE PARTS Reading Reveals Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for an upcoming reading of The Blue Parts, created by playwright Liba Vaynberg & director Dina Vovsi. The reading is on February 20, 2025 at 3:00pm at The Drama League, 32 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013.

Velcome to Brighton Video. Vat do you need? One stormy afternoon, Marina finds herself sheltering Abdur, a teenager on a mission to save the whales, in her store. A familiar and singular story of migration inspired by stories from the communities of Brighton Beach, The Blue Parts examines the lives we lead when we leave the places we call home.

Commissioned through Working Theater’s Five Boroughs/One City Initiative, and inspired by stories from the Brighton Beach community.

Meet the Cast

Kate Abbruzzese (MASHA) is an actor, playwright, and illustrator based in Brooklyn. Her TV work includes roles on “Law & Order: SVU”, “The Equalizer”, and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. In New York, Kate has worked alongside artists at The Public Theater, Red Bull Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, and New Dramatists. She has appeared Off-Broadway in Pound opposite Christopher Lloyd and in Daniel McCoy’s Dick Pix at Theaterlab. Regionally, Kate has acted at The Old Globe, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Hartford Stage, Chautauqua Theater Company, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Centerstage, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Florida Studio Theater, Shakespeare & Co, Tennessee Shakespeare Co., and more. She is a two time winner of the Red Bull Short New Play Festival, and her Macbeth-inspired play, Thick My Blood, was selected for development at the Bethany Arts Community and chosen as a semifinalist for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

Tina Benko (MARINA) most recently performed as Toni in the 2024 Tony Award winning play Appropriate in which she was the standby for Sarah Paulson. Also on Broadway: The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, Not About Nightingales, The Cherry Orchard. Off Broadway includes: Becky Nurse of Salem at Lincoln Center, Claudia Rankin’s HELP at The Shed, Rajiv Joseph’s Describe The Night at The Atlantic, Elfriede Jellinek’s Jackie for Women’s Project, Toni Morrison’s Desdemona, The Little Foxes and Scenes From a Marriage directed by Ivo van Hove, Daniel Fish’s Who Left This Fork Here, Il Bunkerini at Clubbed Thumb, and the New York premiere of Eureka Day off- broadway. Film/TV: The Adults, Kaleidoscope, Mother May I Have a Kidney, Mapplethorpe, The Sound of Silence, Life After You,The Scottish Play, Hot Air, Fair MarketValue,The Greatest Showman, FBI: Most Wanted, Monsterland, Brotherhood, Turn: Washington Spies, Raising Kanan, The Other Two, Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman,The Rehearsal (best supporting actress Emmy/Digital Series), and Elsbeth.

Omar Shafiuzzaman (ABDUR) is a New York-based actor who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Omar is thrilled to be part of this staged reading series and deeply appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented creative team. He extends his gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this story to life. His theatre credits include Elyria at the Atlantic Theater Company and Henry V / Loves Labor’s Lost at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. His television credits include roles on Law & Order and The Equalizer. Representation – Nicolosi & Co. Talent Agency (NY) (212) 633-1010.

Comments