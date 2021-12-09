Matthew Morrison, Noah Galvin, and More Set For THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Broadway Gala

The 24 Hour Plays have announced additional performers who will be joining the incredible line-up for the 21st Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Extraordinary artists from Broadway, TV and film will come together to create brand-new plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

Alexander Flores, Alexis Floyd, Arielle Kebbel, Brandon Flynn, David Hull, Dylan Arnold, Gillian Jacobs, Julia Chan, Matthew Morrison, Noah Galvin, Paul Scheer, Pauline Chalamet and Victoria Pedretti are among the talent who will be joining the stellar line-up of artists. Composers Brad Silnutzer, Joey Orton, Libby Winters, Matt Buechele will also join the evening along with directors: Hal Brooks, Jenna Rossman, Katie Locke O'Brien and Tara Elliott.

For the first time, the event will feature The 24 Hour Plays, The 24 Hour Musicals and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, in a taped-to-live format. Guests may purchase a VIP ticket to join in-person watch parties in New York and Los Angeles or purchase a ticket to watch the livestream from the comfort of their own home. Tickets are on sale at 24hourplays.com/broadway.



"After 18 months, over 500 new free to view theater pieces and millions of viewers, The 24 Hour Plays are beginning the process of bringing our artists and audiences back together," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "For our 21st annual event, we're going bi-coastal (and elsewhere!) to celebrate the resiliency of our artistic community, the breadth of our audience reach and raise needed funds for our non-profit programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, our free professional intensive for young artists and our return to in-person events in 2022."

As previously announced, the line-up will include actors: Amy Hargreaves, Anna Chlumsky, Anna Suzuki, Baron Vaughn, Bill Heck, Eve Lindley, Jessica Hecht, Joel Marsh Garland, Merle Dandridge, Midori Francis, Nia Vardalos, Russell G. Jones, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Susannah Perkins, Willa Fitzgerald and more; writers and composers Aimee Mann, christopher oscar peña, Dave Harris, J. Holtham, Jonathan Coulton, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Kristoffer Diaz, Gracie Gardner, Lily Houghton, Mario Correa, Michael Mitnick, Rachel Axler, Steve Yockey, Sung Rno, Talene Monahon, Warren Leight and others and directors Elizabeth Williamson, Gordon Greenberg, Jaki Bradley, Mia Walker, Michael John Garcés, Patricia McGregor, Sarna Lapine, Sean Daniels, Victor Malana Maog and more. Additional talent from Broadway, TV and film will be announced in the coming weeks.

The New York City VIP and cast watch party will take place at SaksWorks on the top floor of Saks Fifth Avenue's Flagship store. Preshow entertainment starts at 7 and includes comedian Connor Ratliff, a celebrity cooking demo from Top Chef Ash Fulk and special musical guests to be announced. SaksWorks is a membership club for life and work - today can be anything, which is why SaksWorks has everything. Locations open in midtown and Brookfield Place + Greenwich, CT location opening December 2021.



The Los Angeles VIP and cast watch party in the Hollywood Hills is sponsored by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and hosted by writers Mario Correa and J. Holtham. Additional parties will be taking place in other locations and audience members can host their own by purchasing a virtual watch box at www.24hourplays.com/broadway.

The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala is sponsored by SaksWorks, Heroes and Villains Entertainment, Hill Country BBQ, Realty Collective and Playbill, with new sponsors being added daily. Learn more about event sponsorships at 24hourplays.com/sponsorship