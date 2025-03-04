TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER is Coming To NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by a real-life law, TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger follows the campy musical adventures of a renegade sex toy dealer in Texas when sex toys are declared illegal (think John Waters meets Rocky Horror). Expect spicy sing-alongs and raucous audience shout-backs. Strap on-er, in-for a bawdy ride!

This multi-media, interactive staged reading will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Under St. Marks Theatre.

Performances will take place on Tuesday April 8th at 700pm, Wednesday April 9th at 950pm, Saturday April 12th at 340pm, Monday April 14th at 950pm, Friday April 18th at 810pm.

Comments