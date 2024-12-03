TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’S CAMINO REAL Will Receive Industry Reading Directed by Austin Pendleton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Femme Theatre Productions has announced an invite-only industry presentation of Tennessee Williams’s Camino Real, directed by Austin Pendleton, on Monday, December 16, 2024. For more information, please contact RSVP@LDKProductions.com.

In Camino Real, Tennessee Williams weaves a kaleidoscopic fever dream that confronts the mystery of human existence and its inevitable mortality. This tragicomedy throws the unforgettable characters of Kilroy, Esmeralda, Casanova, and Camille into a cauldron of despair under a brutally oppressive regime. As they teeter on the brink of survival, they discover the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love.

"Camino Real resonates deeply in our current moment as it captures both the fragility and the power of the human spirit amid the chaos and oppression of a society struggling to survive the perils of a totalitarian state. Tennessee Williams’s poetic exploration of love, resilience, and survival feels more urgent than ever in a world grappling with division, uncertainty, and violent repression. We are presenting this industry reading now to remind us all of the power of human connection and the enduring strength of hope, even in the face of despair." - Jean Lichty, Executive Director of La Femme Theatre Productions

This special presentation cast includes Willa Bost (Broadway: Our Town), Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), Kayla Boye (Regional: Call Me Elizabeth), Laurie Dawn (Off-Broadway: Strictly Personal), Lea DeLaria (Broadway: POTUS … TV: “Orange Is the New Black”), William DeVary (TV: “General Hospital”), Stephen D’Ambrose (National Tour: August: Osage County), Perri Gaffney (Regional: Lifespan of a Fact), Armando Gutierrez (Regional: The Dreamer Examines His Pillow), Chris Johnson (Regional: The Royale), James Judy (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde), Barbara Kingsley (Broadway: August: Osage County), Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), David Mills (Regional: Porgy and Bess), Alexia Pores (Off-Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), Dee Pelletier (Broadway: August: Osage County), Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway: Fences), Buzz Roddy (Off-Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), Triney Sandoval (Broadway: Bernhardt/Hamlet), Trey Santiago Hudson (Regional: The Other Americas), Thom Sesma (Broadway: The Times They Are A-Changin'. Off-Broadway: Pacific Overtures), Rocco Sisto (Broadway: The King and I. TV: The Sopranos), Bradley Tejeda (Broadway: The Inheritance), and Dan Teixeira (Off-Broadway: The Night of the Iguana, Harmony: A New Musical); other staff includes production stage manager Denise Wilcox, dramaturg Amy Stoller, and associate director Britt Berke.

