Sydney Lucas And Eli Tokash Join Gabriella Pizzolo On TAKE A BOW Podcast

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. Gabriella Pizzolo takes her bow in today's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

For this podcast's 25th episode, the hosts are joined by Broadway and Stranger Things star Gabriella Pizzolo joins co-host to talk about shows and experiences they've shared together. Gabriella shares with listeners what it was like to audition for Matilda and what it was like playing such a demanding role. Lucas and Pizzolo then recall their fun times during Fun Home while Gabriella explains what it was like to understudy three roles and do school at the theatre. After that, Tokash and Pizzolo give listeners insight of their experience of performing for Broadway at the White House and performing for the First Lady, and their time in Friends in Theatre company's Secret Garden production together. Finally, Gabriella shares her favorite stories of her time in Stranger Things.



Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

