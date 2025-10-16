Staged Industry Readings Set For ICEWORLD, A Life After Life Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Vietnam War era musical that will alter the way you think about the aftermath and the afterlife, three staged readings of ICEWORLD, A Life After Life Musical with book and music by Andrew Monohan and book and lyrics by June Rachelson-Ospa, will be presented at OPERA America's National Opera Center, 330 7th Avenue, 7th Floor in NYC, on Monday, October 27; Sunday, November 2; and Monday, November 3, all at 7:00 p.m. Legit industry representatives may RSVP by emailing makemusical@gmail.com.

Stephen Cornine directs a cast of eleven, including Abbey Aldridge, Bruna Botelho Bisca, Kevin Chaikelson, Jase Eckert, Lyon Hamill, Christopher Pat Hanson, Molly Ann Killough, Ashley Kuril, Gianna Prignano, Aisling Riley, and Ian Tweedy.

Set from 1969 to 1996 against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and its aftermath, ICEWORLD explores the lives of Ralph, Michael and John, three young men whose families are forever changed by their military service. The war destroys everything in its path, setting in motion a tragic chain of events that will echo through generations. Addiction and trauma take their toll on the men who return and their families, leaving one's orphaned son and another's fatherless daughter to reconnect as adults. As the two confront the buried secrets and trauma that threaten their chance at happiness, reality turns to the supernatural as Brian and Abby are summoned to ICEWORLD, a frozen Purgatory where past and present collide. Can love transcend even death itself?

"ICEWORLD aspires to be a moving theatrical experience that honors the memory of those who served, while exploring the lasting impact of war on families and communities," said writer and composer Andrew Monohan. "Through a blend of realistic drama and supernatural elements, we offer hope that healing is possible, even in the frozen landscape of our deepest pain."

ICEWORLD is inspired by and dedicated to the memory of William "Willy" Pisana, a Vietnam War veteran who served both his country and his community as captain of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Police Unit and as an electrical foreman at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Born in Brooklyn in 1947, Willy's life and service inspired the character of Michael Cohen.

"Willie was a real man, and a true hero. We dated for three years, but I declined his marriage proposal because of his addiction," shared co-writer and lyricist June Rachelson-Ospa. "Years later, he shared how returning to Vietnam helped him confront his struggles and become a firefighter, saving lives. I knew his heroic story deserved to be told."

Andrew Monohan (Book and Music) is a composer, lyricist, cellist, vocalist. and playwright. In 1999, Andrew starred in the musical Pippin, which he produced. In 2005, Andrew produced, starred, and directed Extravaganza, an original play with music. Andrew is currently writing/composing Extraordinaire, an opera. Andrew is a top-rated cellist who performs at corporate and private events.

June Rachelson-Ospa (Book and Lyrics) is an award-winning musical writer and producer, who created Welcome to Tourettaville, Rapunzarella White, Hyde and Seek, and more. She produced A Christmas Story: The Musical and is developing Poultrygeist and Hell High. Member of Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and League of Professional Theater Women.

Stephen Cornine (Director/Music Director) is a Director and Music Director. His talents include directing, acting, singing, composing, vocal coaching, and writing plays and musicals. He has directed and written many musicals and plays and coached actors and singers. He is also an experienced accompanist with an extensive background in piano and music theory.

John Bowen (Music Director/Arranger) is a Music Director and Keyboard Player nationally and in the NYC area. Broadway, Tours and Regional: In My Life, Fosse, The Sound Of Music, 1776, Hairspray, Peter Pan, Oklahoma, Funny Girl, Grease, Annie, Chicago, Tommy, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Classical: Weill Carnegie Recital Hall, Maple Grove Concert Series, Scorca Hall Opera America, Klavierhaus.