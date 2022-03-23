Stag & Lion's THE TEMPEST Runs One More Weekend At Trinity Theatre

Stag & Lion will present William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST at The Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) this weekend only!

Starring Anuj Parikh as Prospero, Roland Netzer as Ferdinand, Cynthia Johnson as Miranda, and directed by Joshua Koehn, Shakespeare's last great comedy plays like a fairytale and is enjoyable for young and old.

"We bring a long lost style back to theatre-- In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant with a life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark but, to be in our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and you will be transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villians, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings," said Joshua Koehn, Actor/Manager/Director

Performances run Thursday the 24th through Saturday the 26th at 7pm and Sunday the 27th at 3pm. Tickets available at www.stagandliontheatre.com.

THE TEMPEST also features John Lichtwalt, Joshua Koehn, Michael DeFilippis, Charlie MacAndrew, Megan Lennon, Daniel Coelho, Nicholas Kennedy, Joe Schwalb, Andrew James Young, and Nicholas De Phares, Aurelea and Ben Beru as Ariel.