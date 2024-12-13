Spotlight: THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s 1950. Oscar and Gris hurtle towards Washington, DC on a mission: strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. Loosely based on historical events and definitely based on recent ones, the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) is a funny, gripping rollercoaster ride through Puerto Rico’s relationship to the United States.

Don't miss the world premiere of this new play by Nuyorican writer Matt Barbot! Tickets start at 25 and student and senior discounts are available.

