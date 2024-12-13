Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Spotlight: THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo)

By: Dec. 13, 2024
Spotlight: THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Image
It’s 1950. Oscar and Gris hurtle towards Washington, DC on a mission: strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. Loosely based on historical events and definitely based on recent ones, the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) is a funny, gripping rollercoaster ride through Puerto Rico’s relationship to the United States.

Don't miss the world premiere of this new play by Nuyorican writer Matt Barbot! Tickets start at 25 and student and senior discounts are available.




