Spotlight: LOWCOUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company

Lowcountry Tickets Now on Sale!
Begins June 4! World Premiere Play featuring Jodi Balfour, Keith Kupferer, and Babak Tafti.
When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.
Lowcountry is a brand-new commissioned play by Abby Rosebrock (Blue Ridge) directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).
