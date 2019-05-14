Spencer Day Welcomes Musical Guest Gabrielle Stravelli At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue has announced that acclaimed singer and songwriter Spencer Day will welcome jazz vocalist and songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli as special musical guest for his show on Friday, May 17 at 7:00 PM. Spencer will continue his string of packed shows and critical raves on Friday, June 21, which will conclude the season of his residency. The unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer who has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl is headlining regular performances at the club, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his humor as well his diverse and eclectic original songs. The shows will include material from his recent album Angel City and a preview of his upcoming Broadway-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ( Bali Ha'i ), Lionel Bart ( Who Will Buy ), Jerry Herman ( It Only Takes a Moment ) and more.

Gabrielle Stravelli is a breath of fresh air: a great singer, a wonderful composer, and an interesting lyricist, Spencer says. And I love her new album, a jazzy take on Willie Nelson. So it's exciting to have her as my guest at The Green Room 42 this month. Along with recent performers Julian Fleisher, Nellie McKay and Lady Rizo, it's been thrilling to sing with these terrific vocalists and to share them with the audience.

Spencer's first musical collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox a reworking of the Panic! at the Disco hit High Hopes is available on YouTube and iTunes.

The video for Spencer's 72 and Sunny, the first single from the album Angel City, debuted on People.com, which praised the the song's bright, hopeful lyrics with retro-themed visuals. He recently performed the song live on Fox TV's Good Day New York. The album's second single, Angel City, was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart. Last season his show won a rave review from All About Jazz, exclaiming whether as performer or composer, Day showed a penchant for shadowy explorations of wayward souls and ephemeral relationships. Each was a modern classic of intimate proportions, wrapped in smoky delivery that lilted through every seamless key change.

A special remix of 72 and Sunny, which was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and now featured by DJ Kygo, is available on iTunes here.

Spencer's upcoming national tour dates include Jazz Center in Santa Cruz, CA (May 23), NM Jazz Workshop in Albuquerque, NM (May 26), Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, WA (June 4-5), Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, CA (June 14-15), and Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, CA (June 16).

Angel City, Day's seventh and latest album, was recorded at Capitol Records with the support of the 20 piece Budman-Levy Orchestra. Using the fabled city of Los Angeles as a backdrop, the recording continues Spencer's meditations on love, fame, narcissism, and how an artist can maintain integrity and authenticity. New Yorkers will be able to find their own parallels in the themes of the songs. The album's lyrics and melodies reveal something of a stylistic departure from Spencer's previous records, although you'll certainly find his unique blend of blue-eyed soul, pop and film noir moodiness from the classic jazz era. Incorporating slices of life from legends and nobodies, the city of dreams is built on projections and fantasy, light and darkness.

Spencer Day born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, Til You Come To Me, peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

The Washington Post praised his cool jazz sensibilities and cleverly crafted tales, with Time Out New York calling him a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, his melodies are infectious, his arrangements are dazzling and, most of all, his delivery is heartfelt and, often, heartbreaking. He is not only a superb pianist, but a brilliant arranger, who consistently celebrates the partnership between his voice and the piano.

Spencer Day performs at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, May 17 and Friday, June 21 at 7:00 PM. The cover changes is $20-25 with $50 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You