South Africa's Zip Zap Circus to Present MOYA at the New Victory Theater

The New Victory Theater will welcome Zip Zap Circus to New York this April with a special performance of MOYA, a uniquely South African circus that showcases the big-hearted spirit of “ubuntu” and highlights traditional dance forms like gumboot and pantsula. MOYA, recommended for everyone ages 5+, will play from April 12 - April 26.



The word “ubuntu,” sometimes translated to“I am because we are,” is a spirit of shared humanity—we are all connected. As a social circus, Zip Zap is an embodiment of that spirit, using circus arts to build community and empower young people.



In the buzz of Cape Town, traditional gumboot dancers stomp their wellies to the ebullient beats of local pop music. Acrobats spring and soar through bustling township streets. A merchant juggles apples and an aerialist flies from the sheets of her washing line. MOYA is an invigorating circus extravaganza that shines with the vibrant humanity of the Rainbow Nation.



“It’s so exciting to have Zip Zap Circus join us to close out our season and headline our 2025 New Victory Family Benefit on April 27,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “This unique circus will dazzle kids and families while also teaching us something new about the richness of South African culture.”



This year’s New Victory Family Benefit, Circus in the City, will feature an invigorating performance of MOYA, a procession of circus performers across 42nd Street, and a private afterparty at Dave & Buster’s with lunch, preloaded game cards for two hours of gaming, New Victory creative activities, swag bags and more! Each ticket purchased to Circus in the City supports the innovative artistic, arts education, and engagement programs of New 42 and the New Victory that aim to make extraordinary performing arts a part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward.



"Having our troupe and show MOYA perform at the New Victory Theater in New York this April fills me with pure excitement, pride, and gratitude,” said Zip Zap Circus CEO and Co-Founder Laurence van Rensburg. “I can't wait for our performers to share their genuine spirit on stage, inspiring both young and old alike. Through collaborations, we hope to create meaningful connections and spread joy throughout New York. This journey is not just about entertainment; it's about fostering understanding and sparking creativity in every heart we touch."



Established by Brent van Rensburg and Laurence Estève in 1992, Zip Zap Circus uses circus arts to bridge socio-economic gaps and create a lifelong sense of belonging for young people in and around Cape Town. Their nine youth and outreach programs offer kids community, new skills, and improved self-esteem. The performers on stage in MOYA represent the most exceptionally talented graduates of these life-changing programs.



The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater will feature free activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers, or somewhere in between, the New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.



MOYA is directed by Brent van Rensburg and choreographed by Adele Blank and Sabine van Rensburg. The production features costume design by Beaura Jacobs, lighting design by Kieran McGregor, and sound design by Josh Hawks. Nikolas Pulka and Brin Schoellkopf serve as Artistic Coaches and Creative Directors, and Brent Van Rensburg as Artistic Director, Writer & Production Stage Manager.

