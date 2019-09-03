'Something New' Podcast Welcomes Amy Jo Jackson for Season 6 Premiere Episode

We're back, dear listeners! (For five episodes. But still!) Each Monday leading up to the October 6th concert premiere of Monkey Trouble Unleashed! at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre, I'm releasing a brand new episode of Something New: A Musical Theatre Podcast, featuring interviews with the cast and songs from the show.



Episode 601: Amy Jo Jackson is an actor/singer/kabarettist and glitter alien based in New York City. The recipient of the 2019 Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, Amy Jo has sung at many venues in NYC and across the country, most notably Feinstein's/54 Below (where she's performed several solo concerts as well as produced and hosted such events as The Broadway Villains Party and 54 Sings Annie Lennox), Joe's Pub, the Bell House, the Green Room 42, the Knitting Factory, The Duplex, the Slipper Room, Caveat, the Laurie Beechman, Union Hall, the Metropolitan Room, and Boston's Club Café.

Selected acting credits include Alison in FUN HOME (SpeakEasy Stage - IRNE nom), Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID (Arkansas Rep), Almira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West in THE WIZARD OF OZ (Syracuse Stage), and multiple shows with Exit, Pursued by a Bear. Visit amyjojackson.com for additional information.

Listen to the episode here:

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and The New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.





