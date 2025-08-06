Solo Show CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Returns To Westport Country Playhouse For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, the critically acclaimed solo show written and performed by Chris Fuller, will return for a one-night-only benefit performance on Friday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lucille Lortel White Barn at Westport Country Playhouse. The performance, presented by Roger Knick and The Golf Performance Center, will raise funds for the International Mental Health Foundation.

The show, directed by Mark S. Graham, follows Fuller’s deeply personal and often humorous journey as a professional golfer living with bipolar disorder. With wit and self-deprecating insight, Fuller portrays a wide range of characters as he chronicles his attempt to join the PGA Tour while navigating extreme mood swings and the path to self-acceptance. A complimentary wine tasting sponsored by Kindred Spirits of Westport will be offered prior to the performance starting at 6:00 p.m.

Cheese Fries & Chili Dips had its first New York City appearance at the United Solo Theatre Festival and later premiered commercially at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT. The show is currently being developed into a feature film directed by Michael Tully.

Audience members can also look forward to a lighthearted onstage putting contest, with a signed copy of Fuller’s humorous book Goodnight, Golf! awarded to one lucky participant.

The evening is a Step Forward Entertainment production with support from The Golf Performance Center. Proceeds will benefit IMHF – the International Mental Health Foundation. For more information, visit cheesefriesandchilidips.com or westportplayhouse.org.