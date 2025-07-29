SoHo Playhouse to Present New York Premiere of GOOD SHOWBIZ In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse will present the New York premiere of Good Showbiz, a solo clown-comedy written by Eli Leonard (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Theodore Bressman (Pam & Tommy, Miracle Workers), with direction by Bressman.

Good Showbiz stars Leonard as Sandy Synagoguenstein, a mythical and flamboyant host guiding audiences through a surreal journey of Jewish comedy and theater across time. Combining clown, satire, live music, and immersive experimentation, the piece is both a tribute and a takedown of Jewish stereotypes—and the commercialization of entertainment itself. Sarah Shtern co-stars, with live music performed by LA-based band GOOF.

The show originally premiered at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles, and this New York run marks Off-Broadway debuts for both Shtern and GOOF. The performance is recommended for ages 16+ and runs approximately 75 minutes.

The limited Off-Broadway engagement will run August 12–20, 2025 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street), with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $41.50 and available at sohoplayhouse.com.