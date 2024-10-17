SoHo Playhouse Reveals Comedy Lineup For 2024 International Fringe Encore Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse has revealed the lineup for the 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series, running Off-Broadway November 5 – December 14, 2024.



Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer!



The seven performers and shows include John Hastings' Comedian John, Kelly McCaughan's Catholic Guilt, Connor Burns' 1994, Emmanuel Sonubi's Curriculum Vitae, Jon Schnitzer's Just The Tip, Amos Gill's The Pursuit of Happy(ish) and Josh Glanc's Family Man.



SoHo Playhouse's Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole and Managing Director Britt Lafield say, “We are very excited to present these comedians as part of our continuing mission with the International Fringe Encore Comedy Series to bring the world's hottest performers and their shows here to New York and SoHo Playhouse. These are the best acts out of hundreds we have seen this year. You are going to want to catch them now in our intimate setting before you are watching their next special on your favorite streaming service.”



SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/encore.





2024 INTERNATIONAL FRINGE ENCORE COMEDY SERIES SCHEDULE



John Hastings' Comedian John runs November 5 - 9 (Tuesday - Saturday at 7pm).



A stand-up comedy hour about childhood, dyspraxia and politics that debuted to a near sell out run and four star reviews at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. https://www.thejohnhastings.com





Kelly McCaughan's Catholic Guilt runs November 6 - 10 (Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm).



In this daring and immersive production, McCaughan fearlessly challenges the deep-rooted sensibilities surrounding religion. With a unique blend of audience participation, cringey personal recounts and stand-up adjacent clowny performance, Catholic Guilt offers a poignant, subversive and hilarious exploration of the impossible standards imposed by the Catholic Church. This show is for anyone who wants to release shame and guilt surrounding religion. We will laugh. We will sin. Will we make it to hell together? https://www.kelly-mccaughan.com



Connor Burns' 1994 runs November 12 - 17 (Tuesday - Sunday at 7pm, with added Saturday at 5pm).



Don't miss the UK's most exciting new comedy phenomenon, Scottish stand-up Connor Burns, fresh from his extraordinary 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe smash-hit season, winner of a Fringe Encore Series run in New York as part of the 2024 New York Comedy Festival, and part of his incredible 100+ date British, Australian and European tour! https://www.connor-burns.com



Emmanuel Sonubi's Curriculum Vitae runs November 18 - 24 (Monday - Saturday at 9pm and Sunday at 7pm).



Sonubi's brand-new show takes us through a hilarious and heartfelt story that explores all the jobs that Emmanuel has had before becoming a comedian and how those experiences helped shape his comedic voice. Recently seen on QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice ‘You're Fired' and headlining Live At The Apollo. Emmanuel's 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was an Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit, and his latest work is already shaping up to be a show not to miss. Curriculum Vitae takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of musical theatre credits. https://www.emmanuelstandup.com



Jon Schnitzer's Just The Tip runs November 19 - 23 (Tuesday - Saturday at 7pm).



Jon Schnitzer went from being the biggest little zealot at Jewish private school, to questioning everything. You will too, after his hilarious and heartwarming stories about family, religion, circumcision, and that's... JUST THE TIP!



Jon unites us on what divides us with big laughs and personal anecdotes that cracked-up audiences at The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, Gotham NYC and all over Los Angeles. Just The Tip, his first solo show, premiered at Hollywood Fringe with a sold out run and rave reviews. https://www.jonschnitzer.com



Amos Gill's The Pursuit of Happy(ish) runs November 30 - December 8 (times vary).



An Australian immigrant wrestles with the pursuit of happiness, in the divided states of America. An outsider's love story with The American Project.



Award-winning comedian and international rising star Amos Gill is back with another boundary-pushing hour of hilarious, challenging and sometimes caustic stand-up. Smart, fearless and always bitingly funny, Amos has conquered Australia's comedy scene, challenging audiences to think and taking them to the edge. Nothing is off-limits for Amos. Expertly skewering absolutely everyone, he's gained a legion of fans around the world touring with Jim Jefferies, including a sell-out crowd at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. https://moretalent.com.au/artists/amos-gill



Josh Glanc's Family Man runs December 10 - 14 (Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 9pm, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm).



Josh Glanc is back with a brand-new show. Fresh from sold-out runs at the Soho Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Don't miss it. Or do. I don't really mind. I'm just the guy who writes his copy. In fact, he doesn't even pay me. You know what. Screw him. I'm going to write whatever I want. Lalablahabal yimmsdfi yimmo yoooo. Bing Bong Baaahh. https://joshglanc.com





Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.



Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

