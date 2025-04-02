SoHo Playhouse Announces 2025 LIGHTHOUSE SERIES Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse has announced the lineup for the 2025 Lighthouse Series, running April 4 - 20, 2025.

SoHo Playhouse's Managing Director Britt Lafield says, "As we move into the fourth year of the Lighthouse Series, we couldn't be more excited about this year's selection of productions. We are always in awe of the talent that submits to the Series, and that talent shines through during these productions. We are honored to give the unheralded playwrights of New York City an opportunity to present their art when their opportunities seem to diminish year after year. We are very proud of the past winners and success stories to come out of the Series, with Max Wolf Friedlich's JOB from 2022 and John Collins' It's Not What It Looks Like from 2023. We are especially looking forward to producing Ali Keller's (un)conditional, the winner of the 2024 Series, this Fall on our stage. I, personally, can't wait to see what amazing production will win this year. I hope everyone will come down and take the journey with us."

Amazing works by NYC's talented up-and-comers. A competition, first of its kind, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. 3 weeks. 15 shows. 5 groups. 5 winners. Each night is built as an eclectic and diverse experience with themes and performances ranging from drama to comedy, and everything in between. Winners go on and have the ability to expand their pieces for the next round of Lighthouse Series performances. From that group an overall winner is picked to receive a full production at SoHo Playhouse in 2026. Come see tomorrow's stars today!

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Each evening's run time is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $31.50 (includes fees). Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

2025 Lighthouse Series Lineup

GROUP A

Performances on Friday, April 4 at 7pm, Saturday, April 5 at 7pm and Sunday, April 6 at 5pm

The Farm

Written by Davis Alianiello

Sasha drives her brother Tyler home from the airport. Tyler has just escaped from a cult; Sasha has just quit her job. When a secret Tyler has hidden from his sister is inadvertently revealed, both siblings must reckon with where their respective searches for home have brought them. Real life siblings Beth Alianiello and Davis Alianiello play Tyler and Sasha in this excerpt from the full length play.

How to Build a Gate

Written by Electra Artemis

Liza, a sharp-tongued, sexually adventurous, computer scientist, is at the top of her game-until the AI assistant she's building starts showing unsettling signs of self-awareness. As Liza juggles flirty texts from her hot neighbor and mounting pressure from her boss, she's forced to confront a question bigger than any algorithm: What do you do when you make the thing that could replace you? How to Build a Gate is a fast-paced, irreverent exploration of power, responsibility and the limits of human control-blending dark humor and biting social commentary in a world where intelligence, artificial or not, is never truly neutral.

Ohio Play

Written Dylan Sherman, and directed by Louise Colin and Grace Kelly

In a post-Roe world, Ohio Play follows Viv: a seventeen-year-old girl that loves movies and hates asking men for help. When Viv ends up pregnant, a boy named Linden helps her get a backdoor abortion in exchange for help with his college essay.

GROUP B

Performances on Wednesday, April 9 at 7pm, Friday, April 11 at 7pm and Sunday, April 13 at 6pm

﻿Radio Man

Written by Sarah Groustra

After a climate crisis decimates civilization as we know it, two sisters trek across the post-apocalyptic wasteland with only an eccentric voice on their transistor radio for company. When another young girl stumbles upon their campsite, they must decide whether or not the newcomer can stay. Longing, reminiscence, and a desire for their past life bond the women together, while the looming dangers of the natural world threaten to take their lives.​​

Crossing Wires

Written by Caitland Winsett

Francis is ready to die and has planned how it's going to happen. But the plan doesn't involve Bill, an older man who somehow answers a phone call that is very much not intended for him.

Hot Pussy Time Machine

Written by AJ Daniels

An absurd, raunchy comedy about three friends-Genevieve, Frankie and Mary-who accidentally discover that female pleasure can unlock the secrets of time travel. What starts as an attempt to reclaim control over their lives spirals into a chaotic journey through history. The play explores self-discovery and the ridiculous ways society misunderstands and suppresses female pleasure. It's packed with over-the-top characters, satire, and chaotic humor that emphasizes and confronts male arrogance and societal taboos.

GROUP C

Performances on Thursday, April 10 at 7pm, Saturday, April 12 at 7pm and Sunday, April 13 at 3pm

Live the Fourth (or Kairos)

Written by Michael Ronca

A group of high school seniors embark on a life-changing religious retreat where trust, doubt, and personal struggles collide with their faith in unexpected ways, forcing them to confront truths they've long ignored.

The Ghost of Bob Dylan Shows One of Us Greatness

Written by Annie Stein and directed by Nicky Longo

Bob Dylan might still be alive, but that won't stop his ghost from barging in on three music-obsessed friends and declaring that one of them will be chosen to ascend to rock-and-roll greatness. But what does it really mean to be "greatness material"? And what's so great about greatness, anyway?

Brody Went Missing

Written by Matt Stephens

A road trip comedy play about Brody's best friends, Angie and Doug. Brody is the coolest guy in Langstown. And he's about to take over the most successful party store in town from his mother. He has it all. So Angie and Doug are understandably confused when he leaves a note telling them he's leaving town forever. They hit the road to find answers, blasting tunes and meeting an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

GROUP D

Performances on Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm, Friday, April 18 at 7pm and Sunday, April 20 at 6pm

HUNGRY WOMEN

Written by Mellisa Maney

If men went extinct, what would our world become? In 19th century Massachusetts, four women face the mysterious deaths of their town's men. As repressed feelings about motherhood, gender, sexuality and hunger for agency rise to the surface, finally, it's their turn to decide: what comes next?

T

Written by Siena Rafter

We meet Sam on their final day at an eating disorder clinic; the precipice of reentering the real world. It isn't until a special someone from their past appears that all future plans get thrown into question. Should they even leave at all? What's a little white lie (or lies) if it could land you back with a person who feels like home?

But perhaps what feels safe isn't indicative of what's healthy...

From cracking eggs to game shows, this disordered young-adult fantasia explores the messiness of being sick, and what fighting for your own healing really looks like.

Regicide

Written by Jude Cramer and directed by Gaven Peterson

When a veteran drag queen takes "death drop" too literally, a hosting gig is up for grabs at one of Milwaukee's last gay bars. A seasoned queen bee and a talented newcomer are both poised to take her crown and secure their spot at the top of the food chain - but only one can reign supreme. Let the queer catfight commence! Regicide is a drag dramedy dripping with shade, show stopping lip syncs and existential dread, probing why anyone, queer or otherwise, wants to be special in the first place, and what it means if you're simply not.

GROUP E

Performances on Thursday April 17 at 7pm, Saturday, April 19 at 7pm and Sunday, April 20 at 3pm

Honeybee, My Honeybee

Written by Colston Merrell

Set in a fundamentalist polygamous community, Honeybee, My Honeybee is a woozy, three-legged romcom that falls head over heels from blushing to bloodshed. This excerpt for the Lighthouse Series presents the first scene of the play: a swooning story of boy meets girl, girl meets boy's wife, trio prepares together to receive an eerie hieratic authority figure of dubious intent and ill definition. Oh, to be young and in love!

Open House

Written by Alex Poletti and directed by Melia Jost, with Annamarie Kasper, Alex Poletti and James Rana

Newlywed couple Stuart and Phoebe are doing everything right. They're married with a baby on the way, make decent wages, yet they still can't afford to buy a house. When Phoebe's grandmother's old house goes on the market, they decide to take a drastic step to get their dream home: break in and commit a murder inside to lower the property value. As they move forward with their plan, the couple is forced to confront the cracks in their marriage, their own morality, and their relationship to the less fortunate people in the community they plan to call home.

Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie

Book, Music and Lyrics by Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian

Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie tells the story of Golem, a non-copyright-infringing creature who owns a non-copyright-infringing smoothie shop called Tropical Smoothie in Panama City Beach, Florida. His newest young employee, Ian, struggles to find the meaning in all this - until Smeegle, the Machiavellian CEO of Smoothie Kingdom, reveals his evil plan to drive Golem out of business forever. Determined to rewrite his destiny, Ian hatches a plan with his Best Friend Kyle and his older sister Gabby to save Tropical Smoothie. Can he do it? I don't know. Maybe. But the point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Comments