Signature Theatre Launches Campaign to Name Part of 42nd Street After Founder Jim Houghton

Signature Theatre has begun a campaign to co-name a portion of 42nd Street "Jim Houghton Way", in honor of the theatre's founder.

The theatre launched a petition to name the block between Dyer and 10th Avenues to commemorate Houghton, who passed in 2016.

To learn more, and to sign the petition, click here.

Read the petition's full description below:

We, the staff, Board, and artists of Signature Theatre, are petitioning the City to co-name the block of 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues in honor of Signature's transformative Founder and beloved neighborhood figure, James "Jim" Houghton, who tragically passed in 2016 at the age of 57. And we need the help of our neighborhood residents to make it happen!