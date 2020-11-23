Seize the Show Announces Newest Immersive Storytelling Experience A CHRISTMAS KAREN

David Carpenter , the multi-platform entertainment producer ( SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc., will present A CHRISTMAS KAREN, the latest live performance real-time gaming experience from Seize the Show. ickets for all performances can be purchased . General admission for all performances is $12.99 and an All Access Pass for all performances is $16.99. It was announced today thatPerformances will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 8pm ET; Friday, December 18 at 7pm ET; Saturday, December 19 at 2pm & 7pm ET; Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET; and Tuesday, 12/22 at 8pm ET. T HERE . General admission for all performances is $12.99 and an All Access Pass for all performances is $16.99.

What if after Ebenezer Scrooge vowed to keep Christmas in his heart, it turned out people don't just change overnight ? In this brand new re-invention of the classic, Seize the Show turns the tale on its head in A CHRISTMAS KAREN. Set in modern day Manhattan, it's been five years since Karen's famous Christmas morning redemption, and now we find ourselves right back where we started, with Karen barking orders while ignoring the Holiday spirit she once seemingly embraced. In this newly adapted, one of a kind adventure, you play Karen's assistant and have to assist her throughout the Christmas season, while making choices as to what kind of person you really want to be. Do you indulge your megalomaniac boss to hold on to that bonus or try to maintain the spirit of the holidays and your own sanity? Seize The Show's unique live action and real time performances allow you, the audience, to make choices that affect the story while you watch. With multiple endings and story paths, it's never the same show twice.

Follow Karen as she is being haunted by memories of her ex-husband; avoids the Cratchit family shopping for last minute gifts at Target and as she sees her bleak future in the screen of her phone while scrolling through a dating app. Join us for what promises to be a brand new Christmas tradition that questions everything we know about the classic and our relationship with those people we just can't seem to get rid of.

A CHRISTMAS KAREN is written by Attilio Rigotti, Kevin Hammonds, David Andrew Laws and Jacob Thompson and produced and directed by David Carpenter. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. Production stage manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager is Kaila Hill, with Gamiotics software designed by Dave Keene, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, video design by Isaac Maupin, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development. Complete casting will be announced soon.

