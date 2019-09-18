Second Stage Theater To Present WE'RE GONNA DIE This Winter

Second Stage Theater has announced that WE'RE GONNA DIE, a show performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), will be part of the company's current 41st season.

WE'RE GONNA DIE is written by Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men) and directed & choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, featuring original music by Young Jean Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Young Jean Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

WE'RE GONNA DIE will begin previews on February 4, 2020 and open on February 25, 2020 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd Street). The limited engagement will conclude on March 22, 2020.

WE'RE GONNA DIE is a non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying. It's a celebration of the things we do, say, and sing to keep ourselves going as we hurtle toward the finish line. Through a series of stories and songs both hilarious and heartbreaking, Young Jean Lee's WE'RE GONNA DIE, under Raja Feather Kelly's new direction, offers proof positive that being alive is about more than just awaiting the inevitable.

WE'RE GONNA DIE tickets are part of Second Stage's 41st Season. Subscription packages start at $193 and are available by calling Second Stage Subscriber Services at 212 246 4422, visiting 2st.com or at the Tony Kiser Theater Box Office (305 West 43rd Street).

