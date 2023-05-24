STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL to Present Additional Streaming Date This Month

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is offering audiences an additional streaming opportunity to visit The Upside Down on May 28th at 7PM BST / 2PM EST. As previously announced, the 4k capture of the hit off-Broadway musical will premiere on Stellar Live on May 27 at 7PM EST and 10PM EST. Virtual tickets start at $19.99, and VIP packages include exclusive merch and behind the scenes meet and greets with the cast and creatives. To purchase tickets and further information, visit Click Here.

With book, music and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical brings everyone's favorite series to hilariously-twisted life on stage. Previously captured at Playhouse 46 before a live audience, the streaming presentations feature the original Off-Broadway cast of the Drama Desk Award nominated musical: Jamir Brown as Lucas, Shawn Smith as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, and SLee as Barb. The live capture of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is Executive Produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Jonathan Hogue, Nick Flatto, and Jason Turchin, along with video producers John Andrews, Dave Marken, and Parrish Smith. The original production was produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

"For the last year of our run off-Broadway, we've had audiences from all over the world clamoring for a pro-shot so they can experience this hilarious new musical from the comfort of their homes," say Stranger Sings! creator Jonathan Hogue and director Nick Flatto. "Now, we are thrilled to present this beautiful 4k seven-camera pro-shot that captures the kinetic hilarity of our immersive in-the-round production at Playhouse 46. Featuring our original off-Broadway cast, we can't wait to offer fans of the Netflix series a new 'upside down' take on their favorite characters, and offer some exclusive behind the scenes access for VIP ticket buyers."

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical features direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched its Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical,' and earning three 2023 Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical. In addition to the Off-Broadway production. Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical recently launched all-new productions in London, with a three-week return engagement at Southwark Playhouse in August 2023 launching a nine-month UK-wide tour.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.

NOW AVAILABLE FOR LICENSING

Producers recently announced that Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is now available for licensing around the world. Producers exploring licensing options for professional, amateur, regional, stock, community or school productions can visit StrangerSings.com or email Creative Licensing, LLC at licensing@strangersingsthemusical.com.

"After 200 performances, we are thrilled that Stranger Sings! will now be available for licensing, opening the portal to our twisted, musical take on The Upside Down for theaters and audiences around the world," say Stranger Sings! creator Jonathan Hogue and director Nick Flatto. "Stranger Sings! has appealed to a broad range of audiences; young, old, families, singles, theatre lovers and streaming fans alike. Stranger Sings! presents opportunities for a diverse cast of 8 - 11 actors. Productions in New York, London and Australia have varied in style and scale ranging from standard proscenium staging, to presentations in the round, a cabaret setting, and even an environmental production. All companies licensing Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will have access to the musical's original, fully orchestrated accompaniment track. With its wide appeal and adaptability to large or small-scale staging possibilities, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is an ideal musical for your upcoming season."