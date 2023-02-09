STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway Through End of April

Once again extended, by popular demand, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will now run through April 30 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street).

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is the hit Off-Broadway musical that brings everyone's favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

"Stranger Things are indeed happening at Playhouse 46," say Jonathan Hogue (book, music and lyrics) and Nick Flatto (director). "After the overwhelming response from fans, we extended our initial 16-week engagement through the winter. But the fans just keep coming and coming back for more, so we are delighted to keep the portal open through April 30 to laugh and party along with our favorite Hawkins crew. Justice For Barb will carry on into the springtime."

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical currently features Nickolaus Colon as Hopper and Kyle Mangold as Steve/Jonathan joining original cast members Jamir Brown as Lucas, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine.

The creative team includes direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann. Alex Dash is Production Stage Manager, and Kaitlyn Merriam and Lara Sato are Assistant Stage Managers. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.

Stranger Sings! is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched a hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical.' In addition to the Off-Broadway production,Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical recently launched all-new productions in London, within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station; and Australia, bringing the The Upside Down to Down Under.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.