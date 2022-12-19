STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

Audiences have just two more weeks to see Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). The hit Off-Broadway musical that brings everyone's favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage, will complete its limited 16 week engagement at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) on January 1, 2023. To purchase tickets or for further information, visit StrangerSings.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! features Jamir Blair as Lucas, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, Shawn W. Smith as Hopper, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine.

The creative team includes direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, and props by Brendan McCann. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Production Stage Manager, and Lara Sato is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.

Stranger Sings! is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched a hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical.' In addition to the Off-Broadway production, this year Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched all-new productions in London, within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station; and Australia, bringing the The Upside Down to Down Under.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.