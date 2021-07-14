SPEAKEASY - TIMES SQUARE at Bond 45 Extends Through the Summer

Producer / creator Holly-Anne Devlin and Bond 45 (221 W 46th Street) announced today that Speakeasy - Times Square, an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of burlesque, cirque, illusionists, and musical theater with a decadent cocktail, dining, and nightclub experience, will extend performances throughout the summer due to popular demand. Tickets are now on sale through Saturday, August 28, 2021.



Speakeasy, the brainchild of producer/director Holly-Anne Devlin, features the top cirque, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Broadway stars J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots, Spiderman), and Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley (the Skivvies) make surprise appearances alongside Cirque du Soleil and reality television stars Aryn ("America's Got Talent"), Ashlee Montague, Barnaby Llewellyn and Laura Lebron, the phenomenal core company of Omar Edwards (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), Sarah Meahl (Kiss Me, Kate, Hello, Dolly!), Alec Varcas (Aladdin), nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, Peekaboo Pointe, and Oscar at the Crown star Jada Temple as the mistress of ceremonies, Madam Lulu.



Step into Madam Lulu's sizzling Storyville Speakeasy, a one-of-a-kind variety show extravaganza. Give over to a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. Rounding out the list of the evening's performers are Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi, and Lauren Mary Moore. Choreography is by Michael Fatica with musical direction by Jacob Yates.



Tickets for Speakeasy are $99, available via Today Tix, and include a sinful snack and five decadent signature cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group. Additional dining options from Bond 45's menu are also available to complete the supper club experience.



Devlin has made news city-wide as one of the most prolific producers working to keep New York City's arts and culture scene alive during the pandemic. She has produced dozens of outdoor events benefitting out-of-work arts workers, featuring Bernadette Peters, Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera, Joel Gray, André De Shields, and hundreds of other performers. Her "Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe" has performed throughout the pandemic in hard-hit midtown Manhattan aiming to bring life back to the beleaguered area that has suffered greatly from shuttered theaters and restaurants. "Midtown is my home and the heartbeat of Manhattan," said Devlin. "To be one of the first productions to open in the Theatre District in over a year is incredibly special and vital to the revitalization of our neighborhood. Speakeasy is our gift to midtown to help celebrate New York's great awakening."



Created by entertainment innovator and Broadway creative, Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On), Speakeasy first played as a feature film with cocktail delivery to sold out virtual audiences during the pandemic and featured celebrity guests Hazel Honeysuckle, Autumn Miller, Miss Miranda, Mike Peele, Dan Sperry, Big Will Simmons, artists from Cirque du Soleil and many more creatives from New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The live version of the show features a parent cast of ten performers with rotating star roles. Visit the Speakeasy Website for more information.

For more information visit: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/whats-happening/speakeasy



Download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store or visit TodayTix.com to learn more.