SOLFEST 2025 and More Set for Pregones/PRTT 2025/26 Season

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) has revealed its 2025/26 Season, unveiling a lineup of newly reimagined ensemble works from its original repertoire, one-of-a-kind artist residencies, plus standout recurring creative partnerships. Highlights for Fall include Baile Cangrejero, a timeless celebration of Afro-Caribbean poetry and music; Burned, an interactive forum theater play on community wellness; the 8th annual edition of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival with the Sol Project; and the first of two guest interdisciplinary performances by Anonymous Ensemble. Spring 2026 will feature a workshop production of Dulcineas, an irreverent new take on Don Quixote of La Mancha from the perspective of its women characters; The Wedding March, based on the stellar short fiction of Judith Ortiz Cofer; and a first concert staging of TORCHED!, the musical about the Bronx fires. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.



All in-person programs will run at Pregones Theater (Pregones), located at 575 Walton Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451; or Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT), at 304 W 47 Street, New York, NY 10036.



Pregones/PRTT’s 2025/26 Season will include:



Recuerdo/I Remember by Anonymous Ensemble

September 12 – 21, 2025

Pregones Theater, Bronx



Recuerdo/I Remember invites audiences to explore both the remarkable process of the creation of memory and its fallibilities. This gently interactive performance involves the careful handling of mementos, the dusting-off of obsolete media, and the recollection of the fine-feathered bed of a Cuban immigrant couple in Miami in the 1990s. Collaboratively created by Anonymous Ensemble (Lucrecia Briceño, Eamonn Farrell, Liz Davito, Jessica Weinstein) and joined by Jesús E. Martínez.



SolFest 2025 with The Sol Project

September 28 – October 2, 2025

PRTT, Manhattan



Pregones/PRTT and The Sol Project, dedicated to amplifying Latiné voices and building a body of work for the new American theater, are pleased to announce the 8th Edition of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival. The five-day program will run September 28-October 2 with both online and in-person events, including a Sunday afternoon picnic, the North Star Projects Latiné ShortsFest film screenings at Quad Cinema, and staged readings of new theater works by seasoned and emergent playwrights at PRTT in Manhattan. Adriana Gaviria serves as Festival Director.



Baile Cangrejero

October 23 – November 16, 2025

PRTT, Manhattan



Baile Cangrejero is a joyful explosion of music, poetry, and dance celebrating Afro-Caribbean roots. With the vibrant sounds of bomba, plena, and bolero, it brings to life beloved poems by Luis Palés Matos, Julia de Burgos, Nicolás Guillén, and more. Part of Pregones/PRTT’s repertory, Baile Cangrejero is a colorful, high-energy performance for all ages, rich in culture, rhythm, and the stories that move us. Baile Cangrejero willfeature arrangements and musical direction by Desmar Guevara and direction by Jorge B. Merced.



Burned

December 2 – 18, 2025

Pregones Theater, Bronx



Burned, written by Alejandra Ramos Riera, is a signature forum theater production of Pregones/PRTT’s ongoing Abrazo/Embrace initiative for community wellness and mental health. Burned tells the story of Linda, a Bronx native and former hospital worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. After quitting her job and losing her apartment, she moves in with her sister, Chelsea. Emotionally drained and struggling to stay afloat, Linda fails to find the support she needs from Chelsea and Chelsea’s boyfriend, Joe. Directed by Jorge B. Merced.

Llontop by Anonymous Ensemble

January 9 – 18, 2026

Pregones Theater, Bronx



Llontop celebrates Andean culture and language through an interactive installation of Peruvian heirlooms and a live performance featuring song-poems in Quechua. Before and after the show, audience members can use their mobile devices to experience a unique audiovisual journey through the Andean diaspora. Created and developed by Anonymous Ensemble (Lucrecia Briceño, Eamonn Farrell, Liz Davito, Jessica Weinstein)with director Ash K. Tata, co-composer Paul Pinto, technologist Adrian Cameron, and poet Irma Alvarez-Ccoscco.



Dulcineas

February 19 – 28, 2026

Pregones Theater, Bronx



Dulcineas is a bold and lyrical reimagining of Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote de La Mancha through the lens of its women characters. Drawing from the world literature classic, Dulcineas unearths the wit and poetry of the overlooked women scattered throughout his adventures. Conceived, adapted, and directed by Rosalba Rolón, with compositions and musical direction by Desmar Guevara, Dulcineas brings a fresh twist to the classic knight-errant tale, inviting audiences to hear from the women who were always there. Dulcineas is a workshop production.



The Wedding March

April 9 – May 3, 2026

PRTT, Manhattan



The Wedding March is a lyrical, theatrical reflection on womanhood, memory, and dual identity. Framed by two tuxedoed male figures, a Puerto Rican woman reclaims the tales passed down by generations of women while forging her own. It’s a moving journey across Puerto Rico and New York, heritage and transformation. Part of Pregones/PRTT’s repertory, The Wedding March is adapted by Rosalba Rolón from short fiction by Judith Ortiz Cofer, with arrangements and musical direction by Desmar Guevara, and direction by Jorge B. Merced.



TORCHED! – The Concert

May 28 – June 21, 2026

Pregones Theater, Bronx



TORCHED! – The Concert is a powerful concert-theater staging of Pregones/PRTT's acclaimed production exploring the legacy of The Bronx fires of the 1970s. Pulsing to the beat of salsa, funk disco, and hip hop, TORCHED! transports audiences between the time when the fires gripped headlines and present-day New York with its myriad riches and contradictions. Part investigative theater, part poetic fiction, TORCHED! – The Concert highlights the musical prowess of this signature Pregones/PRTT ensemble production.

