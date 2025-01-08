SMASH to be Presented at Works & Process at The Guggenheim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents SMASH with Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Rick Elice, Bob Martin, Susan Stroman and Joshua Bergasse, on February 3, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

SMASH, inspired by the hit TV show, is finally coming to Broadway this spring! A hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, it's got all the iconic songs, kick-ass choreography, and backstage pandemonium that make Broadway the beloved institution it is today. The production will be helmed by five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman and feature a score by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show (many of which will be heard in the musical); a book by Tony Award-nominee Rick Elice and Tony Award-winner Bob Martin; and choreography by Tony Award-nominee Joshua Bergasse. Members of the creative team will participate in a discussion moderated by Vanity Fair Staff Writer Chris Murphy and featuring excerpts performed in advance of previews beginning on March 11, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at the Guggenheim Museum and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.

Comments