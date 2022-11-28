SIX CHICK FLICKS Brings Parody and Laughter to SoHo Playhouse

Following sold-out performances across North America, award-winning parody show Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is coming to the SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series, playing from December 12 through December 21.

Six Chick Flicks is a hilarious, feminist sendup of six of your favorite chick flicks: Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing. In 75 minutes two performers bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, and original songs.

Now Magazine raves "This is pop culture parody at its best," and The Winnipeg Free Press promises "A smile will not leave your face the entire time."

The show is written by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off- Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show, One Woman Sex and the City. Six Chick Flicks is performed by KK Apple and Ipema.

Ipema is the co-host of Lifetime's podcast Crime of a Lifetime; co-host and producer of Truly Darkly Creeply; creator of Lady Bits, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in NYC; creator of her solo show Sex Ed; and continues to perform One Woman Sex and the City in cities across the US.

Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in New York City. She's a former UCB Theatre improviser, where she met Ipema, and performs in the NYC comedy scene, including a run of her solo sketch show The Rhythm Is Going to Get You. Her comedy has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die, and at festivals across the country, and her choreography has been commissioned for live shows, music videos, and television.

Co-Writer Dawe co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Batman, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Sex and the City and more. He's worked with Richard Dreyfuss, founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers, and had his stage play Toothpaste and Cigars adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.