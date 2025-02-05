SHITZPROBE To Welcome WICKED Star Natalie Ortega To Improvise A Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway improvised musical hit Shitzprobe will welcome Natalie Ortega (currently playing Nessarose in the Broadway company of Wicked) to the stage to improvise a musical for the very first time.

This special performance, taking place Monday, February 10th at 7pm at Asylum NYC, will be an evening of music, laughter, and pure theatrical magic as Ortega steps into the unpredictable world of Shitzprobe.

Ortega will join an all-star cast, including guest turned cast member Aneesa Folds - from Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin Manual Miranda's newest concept album, Warriors - along with a live band improvising right alongside the actors.

Shitzprobe is a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing together Broadway's brightest stars for an improvised musical that's never been seen before and will never be seen again. This unique production invites special guest performers to take the stage and create an entirely new, unrehearsed show in front of a live audience.

The Winter 2025 run of Shitzprobe began with standout performances from Jeff Hiller (HBO's critically acclaimed Somebody, Somewhere, City Center Encores production of Urinetown), and Jacob Ben-Shmuel (Aladdin). Audiences came prepared to shout out made-up musical titles to inspire the opening and closing nights of I'm Not Here to F*ck Spiders and My Dog Goes to Hollywood.

Shitzprobe takes place Off-Broadway at Asylum NYC. Upcoming guest stars include Jelani Remy from Back To The Future and Ain't Too Proud, PJ Adzima from Book of Mormon and host/creator of Stage Time, and Jason SweetTooth Williams from Be More Chill.

