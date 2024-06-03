SHITZPROBE Announces Special Broadway Guest Stars For Season Finale At Asylum NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shitzprobe, the revolutionary improvisational musical theatre experience, is thrilled to announce its star-studded lineup of special Broadway guest stars for the culmination of its season at the newly renovated Asylum NYC. Setting the stage for an evening of unparalleled creativity and spontaneity, Shitzprobe invites audiences to witness these acclaimed performers "throw away the script" and craft a musical on the spot for their very first time.

Scheduled to grace the stage at Asylum NYC are an array of esteemed Broadway talents including Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Spamalot), Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, On The Town), and Todd Buonopane (Cinderella, Grease). Each of these performers brings a wealth of experience and talent, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment where anything can happen.

Shitzprobe plays every second and fourth Friday of the month. The performances featuring James Monroe Iglehart on June 14th, Jay Armstrong Johnson on June 28th, and Julie Benko on July 12th will begin promptly at 7:00pm. The season's grand finale featuring Todd Buonopane will take place on July 26th at 9:30pm, promising to be a celebratory party to close out the season.

In addition to the special guest stars, Shitzprobe boasts a remarkably talented cast. Josh Lamon, returning from his star turn in Death Becomes Her, which will be on Broadway this fall, returns to the ensemble. Furthermore, special guests turned cast members include Aneesa Folds of Freestyle Love Supreme and A.J. Holmes of The Book of Mormon. They loved the experience so much, they wanted to join the cast! And leading the way, are co-creators Ali Reed and Kiki Mikkelsen.

At Shitzprobe, the audience plays an integral role by suggesting the title of the two-act improvised musical. Previous titles from this season include "We Put The Fun in Funeral" featuring Christopher Sieber, "Murder On The Dance Floor" featuring Nicole Parker, and "The Only Straight Boy Left In Art School" featuring Talia Suskauer.

One of the unique features of Shitzprobe is that all of the music is improvised with a live band. Led by Music Director and co-creator, Adrien Pellerin, nothing is rehearsed, allowing for spontaneous melodies and harmonies to emerge in the moment, adding to the electrifying atmosphere of each performance.

Shitzprobe, known for its innovative approach to musical theatre, offers a fresh and exhilarating experience with each performance. By embracing their love of Broadway and combining it with improvisation, the show fosters an environment where creativity knows no bounds, and every moment is filled with possibility. The upcoming performances at Asylum NYC promise to be the highlight of Shitzprobe's season, offering audiences the chance to witness Broadway's brightest stars in a one-of-a-kind showcase of talent and imagination.

The show is presented in two acts and runs approximately 90 minutes, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for audiences. Tickets for Shitzprobe's special performances are available now and expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable theatrical experience!

Following the success of this season, Shitzprobe will return for their brand new season in September, promising even more excitement and innovation.

Shitzprobe: The Improvised Broadway Musical

Asylum NYC - 123 E 24th St, New York, NY 10010 by Park Ave.

Closest Trains: 4/5/6/N/Q/R/W

Tickets: $30

Box Office: 212-203-5435

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.shitzprobe.com

Photo Credit: ARIN SANG-URAI

Comments