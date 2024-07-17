SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Offers Ticket Special For its Final Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sesame Street the Musical, produced by Rockefeller Studios, is in its final weeks at the Center for Puppetry Arts and must close on Sunday, August 4, 2024.



Sesame Street the Musical happily announces special pricing for all remaining performances. Take advantage of this offer with ticket prices now as low as $69 for Rows A-E, $49 for Rows F-L, and $29 for Rows M-O, pending availability. Act fast as tickets are limited and the show must close.

The musical features beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, and more – in their original puppet forms – singing both classic songs from the long-running children's TV series in the U.S., as well as new songs written for the production by songwriters Tom Kitt (Almost Famous), Tony nominee Helen Park (KPOP), and Nate Edmondson.



For more information about Sesame Street the Musical, please visit sesamestreetmusical.com.



For more information about the Center for Puppetry Arts, please visit puppet.org. To reach their box office, call 404-873-3391 or email tickets@puppet.org. About the Show



THE MONSTER HIT RETURNS! Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other "Sesame Street" favorites as they will appear onstage

in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun

for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

