SACCO & VANZETTI ARE DEAD! Announces Debut Run, Tickets On Sale Now

From the team that birthed the Edinburgh Fringe-hit show, Hey, That's My Wife! Good Crack Productions is back with their latest epic satire, Sacco & Vanzetti Are Dead!

Sacco & Vanzetti Are Dead! is a satirical retelling of the trial of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two Italian immigrants caught in the web of prejudice and political persecution during America's first 'Red Scare'. Set in 1920s Boston, both men were victims of a biased justice system shaped by their ethnicity and anarchist beliefs, all of which culminated in the explosive trial that captivated the world.

Starring Joey DeFilippis (Hey, That's My Wife!), Matthew Ferrara (Hey, That's My Wife!), Michael Gardiner (Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Off-Broadway), Ilana Schimmel (Fragments with F. Murray Abraham), Danielle MacMath (Fragments with F. Murray Abraham), Dan Yaiullo (Macbeth with Kenneth Branagh), Bret Raybould (Better Halves Sirius XM), Francesco Baldino, and Ryan O'Toole (Jerry Springer). The production team includes Patrick Langlitz, Andrew DeFilippis, Dylan Wolf Gantz, and Michael Gardiner (producer of "An Evening with Paul Schrader" and Edward Albee's Fragments starring F. Murray Abraham)-art design by Miles Bettinelli.

After a sold-out reading in December, this two-hour epic will have its first full production at The American Theatre of Actors from July 17-July 27th. Tickets, just $35.00, are on sale now and are sure to sell quickly.

Good Crack Productions' previous show, Hey, That's My Wife! was praised as "never outstay[ing] its welcome, and it's hard not to be completely won over as things get progressively more absurd as this ends up resembling an off-off-Broadway Mel Brooks spoof" (The Scotsman). This newest project will surely delight audiences with laughter, poignancy, and reflections on the past that are still relevant today.

