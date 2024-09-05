Russell Moss Brings A NIGHT OF COOL to New York's Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, actor, and showman, Russell Moss will bring his show, "A Night Of Cool," to New York City's Triad Theater for two fun and intimate shows on October 15th and November 12th.

Mr. Moss is a consummate entertainer with over 2500 live performances across the United States. He has appeared in films like "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Night of the Creeps," and Danielle Steel's "Crossings," national commercials for Pepsi, and the Queen Mary, a Southern California attraction. Russell's inimitable style transcends the stage with an intimate portrait of his life and career with some of his favorite songs from American Pop culture by such classic luminaries as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Harry James, and more.

He is joined on stage by his five-piece Orchestra featuring musical director Andy Warren on Trumpet, Keith Crupi on Drums, Antongiulio Foti on Piano, Alec Safy on Bass and Stan Killian on Sax. NBC-TV said of a recent performance, "Come share the joy and excitement of a guy who was "born to entertain."

Comments