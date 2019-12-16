Romantic Comedy THE SABBATH GIRL Will Make NYC Premiere at 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) will host the NYC premiere of THE SABBATH GIRL written by Cary Gitter and directed by Joe Brancato. Produced by Penguin Rep, THE SABBATH GIRL begins performances on Tuesday, February 11 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 8. Press opening is Sunday, February 16 at 2:15 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 pm; Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org. The running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.
Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: a job at a hip art gallery, a new apartment on the Upper West Side, but not much time or hope for relationships. Then her neighbor Seth, a divorced Orthodox Jew with a knish store on the Lower East Side, knocks on her door.
A brand new romantic comedy by Cary Gitter, a two-time O'Neill semifinalist and Jewish Plays Project finalist, THE SABBATH GIRL explores the loneliness of big-city life and the possibility of finding love next door.
"This is a real 'only in New York' story," explains playwright Gitter. "It's a story of how different cultures interact in the city."
Hooked on the NYC-centric work of Nora Ephron and raised on a diet of screwball comedies from the 1930s by his cinephile father, Gitter grew up in a religiously blended household. These influences ultimately informed THE SABBATH GIRL story. "I was aware of the concept of a shabbos goy [a non-Jewish individual who performs tasks during the Sabbath for those who observe] when I was a kid," says Gitter. "I always thought it was a great set-up for a romantic comedy,"
The cast features Lauren Annunziata (I'm Pretty F*cked Up, dir. Kip Fagan, with Clubbed Thumb), Angelina Fiordellisi (Zorba on Broadway), Ty Molbak (Off Broadway debut), Jeremy Rishe (The Megile of Itzik Manger Vaysoze at National Yiddish Theater), and Lauren Singerman (Pieces of the Throne with Epic Theater Ensemble).
The design team includes Christopher & Justin Swader (scenic design); Gregory Gale (costume design); Todd O. Wren (lighting design); Matt Otto (original music and sound design); Yana Birykova (projection design); and Buffy Cardoza (props design). With choreography by Lorna Ventura. The Production Stage Manager is Michael Palmer.