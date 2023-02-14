Robert Cuccioli Will Join Jennifer Ehle, Stephanie Berry, and More in Red Bull Theater's PHÈDRE In-Person Reading and Streaming

RED BULL THEATER has announced that Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards; Les Miserables; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Off-Broadway: The White Devil for Red Bull Theatre; Caesar & Cleopatra, Mrs. Warren's Profession - Gingold Group) has joined the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine, in a new translation by Rob Melrose, directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley (2023 Black Theatre Coalition American Express Directing Fellow). Mr. Cuccioli replaces the previously announced David Strathairn.





This event will premiere live and in-person at FIAF Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) on Monday February 20th, and be simulcast as well. A recording will be available for streaming on-demand from Tuesday February 21st until Sunday February 26th at 11:59 PM ET. For tickets to the in-person event, Livestream, Video-on-Demand, or more information, visit RedBullTheater.com.





Robert Cuccioli's Broadway credits include Jekyll & Hyde (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, FANY and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards), Les Miserables, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway Robert was seen in the Red Bull Theatre production of The White Devil; A Touch of the Poet (Irish Rep); And the World Goes 'Round (Westside Theatre); The Rothschilds (American Jewish Theatre0; Mrs. Warren's Profession, Caesar & Cleopatra (Gingold Theatrical Group). Both were New York Times' Critic's Pick. Television: "The Sinner," "Elementary," "White Collar," and the soon to be filmed Web Series "Tradecraft: On the Run." Film: Celebrity, The Stranger, The Rest of Us, Impossible Monsters, Columbus on Trial. www.robertcuccioli.com.





In Phèdre secret yearnings are unleashed, ruinous deceits are perpetrated, and scandalous familial dysfunction is displayed. Isn't it astonishing what loneliness can do to a person? Once a model mother and devoted wife, Phèdre finds her resolve destroyed as her desire for her maturing stepson becomes inescapable and all-consuming. Premiered in January 1677, Phèdre is considered to be Racine's masterpiece.

Jennifer Ehle (Tony, Drama League award nominations; Lortel Award - Oslo; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle nomination - The Coast of Utopia; Tony Award, Theatre World Award, Outer Critics Circle nomination - The Real Thing) will perform the titular role.



In addition to Mr. Cuccioli, the cast will also feature Stephanie Berry (On Sugarland [Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lortel Award nominations] - New York Theatre Workshop; for all the women who thought they were mad - Soho Rep Theatre; Cool Blues - New Federal Theatre; Drowning Crow, Sugar in Our Wounds [Outer Critics Circle, Lortel Award nominations] - Manhattan Theatre Club; The Shaneequa Chronicles: The Making of a Black Woman [2001 Obie Award]); Mister Fitzgerald (Ohio State Murders - Broadway, A Raisin in the Sun - Public Theater, On Sugarland - New York Theatre Workshop); Allen Gilmore (Twelfth Night - Classical Theatre of Harlem/Yale Rep, One Fine Day (Soho Rep); Jacqueline Nwabueze (Subway Story (A Shooting) - Theater for the New City); AhDream Smith (Red Bull Theater debut!); and Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater; The Rat Trap - Mint Theater).