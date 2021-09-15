Repertorio Español Announced as Recipient of $100,000 Challenge Grant From Bank of America

Repertorio Español is the recipient of a $100,000 challenge grant from Bank of America. This grant will match any contribution over $25 with Bank of America donating an equal amount to Repertorio, thereby doubling the impact of any contribution made. This match signifies a vital challenge that will allow the renowned theatre company to continue supporting the innovative work of Latinx artists in the community and celebrating their voices and culture with the entire world.

The Theatre reopens its doors on October 6th after more than a year, offering their accustomed luxury lineup of productions. The audience will enjoy shows such as THE BRIEF AND WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO based on Junot Díaz's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the acclaimed adaptation of Eduardo De Filippo FILOMENA MARTURANO: MARRIAGE CARRIBEAN STYLE, LA GRINGA by Carmen Rivera - celebrating 25 years at Repertorio making it the longest-running Off-Broadway Spanish language play in the nation, the comedies of SAULO GARCÍA, and other audience favorites such as IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES, THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, and EL QUIJOTE.

The company is committed to honor the legacy and tradition that the founders Gilberto Zaldívar and René Buch imagined 53 years ago, bringing the energy, innovation, and diversity emblematic to Repertorio's reputation as a cultural paragon for more than five decades.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Donation form: www.repertorio.nyc/reopening

By phone: 212.225.9999

By Mail: Repertorio Español

138 East 27th Street

New York, NY 10016