RenGyoSoh to Present Farewell NYC Run Of BUTOH MEDEA

RenGyoSoh, New York City's premier Butoh theatre group, will present its farewell NYC run of its multiple award-winning solo performance work BUTOH MEDEA, with performance, choreography, and concept by acclaimed actor, Butoh artist, and RenGyoSoh founder Yokko. The production, celebrating the 50th performance of BUTOH MEDEA, will run for three performances, February 27 through March 1 at Theatre for the New City, located at 155 1st Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets in the East Village of Manhattan. The February 27 show will be followed by a reception.

The design and Production Team for RenGyoSoh's BUTOH MEDEA includes text by smw, direction by Brian Rhinehart, music by Paul Michael Henry & Hiroko Koyama, co-choreography by Jordan Rosin, costume design by Deepsikha Chatterjee, and lighting design by Derek Van Heel. Cihangir Duman serves as Assistant Director and Alyssa Ciccarello & Dianna Cortez serve as speech coaches.

RenGyoSoh has been touring Europe and across North America with BUTOH MEDEA since 2016. The show received awards for "Best One-Woman Show", "Best Choreography" "Best Physical Theatre" and "Best Actress" (United Solo NYC 2014 & 2015 at Theatre Row; TVolution 2018 Hollywood Fringe Awards). The performance was selected to perform for United Solo Europe 2015 (Teatre Syrena, Warsaw, Poland), and also toured the 2015 Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Nominee, Asian Arts Award). International performances include the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the UK.

Inspired by Greek tragedy and the myth of Medea, Yokko brings the spirit of Medea to life through Butoh dance. This fusion of Eastern dance and Western drama invites the audience inside Medea's dark and desperate struggle. Trapped in the underworld, she is forever cursed to relive her tragic journey through love, hate, and ultimate loss. Learn more at the show's website, https://www.butohmedea.com/.

ABOUT RENGYOSOH

Founded in 2024 by Japanese artist Yokko, RenGyoSoh 連翹奏 is a multiple award-winning New York-based Butoh theatre group whose mission is to cultivate new forms of theater through collaborations and synthesis of variety of disciplines. RenGyoSoh 連翹奏 produces performances of new movement theatre work; offers training and development opportunities like its Asobi-Ba (Playground) Artists' Lab; and organizing events like its Unfix NYC Festival that raises awareness around the ecological crisis with new performances in theatre, dance, music, film, visual arts, and panel discussions. RenGyoSoh 連翹奏 works to be cultural bridge and reflection of our ever-evolving culture, and through artistic expression, interrogates and challenges our society, our audience, and our own limitations. https://www.rengyosoh.com/

ABOUT YOKKO

Yokko is a multiple award-winning actor, and Interdisciplinary Artist from Japan. She has acted in, devised and choreographed a variety of local and international theatre works and appeared in award-winning films. Yokko has offered her Butoh & Movement workshops across the United States and Europe since 2014, and has served as adjunct faculty at several universities and training programs. Her article, "Why Butoh Theatre" was published by Routledge / Taylor and Francis (2020). SHINKA, Yokko's movement theatre piece with RenGyoSoh, received two 2019 New York Innovative Theatre Awards for "Outstanding Premiere Production of a Play" and "Outstanding Choreography & Movement". In 2023, she was designated the G. William Hume Fellow in Performing Arts at Occidental College. Yokko serves as the Producing Artistic Director of the acclaimed New York-based Butoh theatre group, RenGyoSoh and the Unfix NYC Festival. She is passionate to create new work through collaboration, especially through the synthesis of several different disciplines and cultures. https://www.yokko-online.com/

