Reimagined MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Set in 1940s Italy Will Open at the Gene Frankel Theatre

A reimagined version of Much Ado About Nothing, set in 1940s Italy, will open at the Gene Frankel Theatre next month. Directed by Thomas G. Waites, performances will run June 7 - 30.

About the Show

Join in for a delightful evening with Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing,' a masterful comedy of love, wit, and deception. Set against the backdrop of Messina, the play follows the romantic misadventures and matchmaking of two contrasting couples - the outspoken and witty Beatrice and Benedick, and the innocent and love-struck Hero and Claudio. As plans for a grand wedding unfold, so do the plots of mischief and mistaken identity, leading to a charming mix of humor, drama, and romance. Don't miss this timeless exploration of love’s complexities, perfect for both Shakespeare enthusiasts and first-time theatergoers alike!

Experience 'Much Ado About Nothing' as never before in our unique production that blends traditional Elizabethan settings with modern costume designs, creating a visually captivating bridge between past and present. This innovative approach not only highlights Shakespeare's timeless relevance but also brings a fresh, contemporary feel to the classic tale of romance and misadventure.

Location: Gene Frankel Theater, 24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012 - The heart of NYC's independent theater scene!

Collaboration: Our production is presented by seasoned actor, Kelsey Grammer and sponsored by his company, Faith American Brewing Company

Director's Vision: Thomas G. Waites brings his storied expertise and dynamic vision, guiding a talented ensemble cast of emerging stars from his acting classes.

Spotlight on Talent: Our stage will showcase the raw passion and burgeoning talent of actors poised to make their mark on the theater world.

Our pivotal quest to bring a fresh, 1940s twist to William Shakespeare's timeless comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing." Under the direction of Thomas G. Waites—celebrated for his impactful roles in "The Warriors" and "The Thing"—this innovative production promises to illuminate the Gene Frankel Theater in New York City!

The play also features original music by Cedric Allen Hills.

