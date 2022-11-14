Red Bull Theater to Present RemarkaBULL Podversation: Bottom's Dream with Jacob Ming-Trent

RED BULL THEATER has announced that its online offerings will continue on Monday November 21st at 7:30 PM EST with a RemarkaBULL Podversation: Bottom's Dream with Jacob Ming-Trent. RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, livestreamed conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond. Online only - FREE!



Stage and film actor Jacob Ming-Trent, recently featured in Red Bull Theater's celebrated production of The Alchemist, will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Bottom's dream from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. This summer Jacob played Bottom in Folger Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Folger's return to live performances.



They will take your questions too! You can register for the free event here.



Over the past two years RemarkaBULL Podversation guests have included F. Murray Abraham, Michael Urie, Kate Burton, Patrick Page, Chukwudi Iwuji, Raphael Nash Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, André De Shields, Matthew Rauch, Jay O. Sanders, Lily Rabe, Grantham Coleman, Stephen Spinella, and Ismenia Mendes, among others. Previous Podversations can be viewed by going to redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

was seen as Mammon in Red Bull Theater's 2021 production of The Alchemist for which he earned a Lortel Award nomination. TV credits include "White Famous" - Showtime (series regular), "Watchmen" - HBO (series regular), "Ray Donovan" - Showtime (recurring), "Feed the Beast" - AMC (recurring); also "Only Murders in the Building," "WU-TANG: An American Saga," "New Amsterdam," "God Friended Me," "High Maintenance," and several more. Film: Superfly, Forty-Year-Old Version, Snakes, R#J, Possession of Hannah Grace, The Bygone, Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and others. Broadway: Shrek the Musical, Hands on a Hardbody (original casts). Off-Broadway: Merry Wives - Falstaff (Public Theater, Drama Desk nom.); Father Comes Home from the Wars (Lortel Award); Twelfth Night (Sir Toby), Cymbeline, The Tempest - Public Theater; Mother Courage (CSC); Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Theater for a New Audience); Widowers' Houses (Epic Theater Ensemble); On the Levee (Lincoln Center Theater). Regional Theater: La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, American Conservatory Theater, Yale Rep, Long Wharf Theater, Folger Theater, Williamstown Theater Festival, Studio Theater DC.

is the Associate Artistic Director of Red Bull Theater. He is the Producing Director of the Revelation Reading Series as well as the host of Remarkabull Podversations. He also serves as the casting associate for Red Bull. Nathan has acted or directed for numerous companies around the country, including The Alley, NYU Grad, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Theater Company, LCT, The Folger, American Shakespeare Center and others. Dubbed 'The Pied Piper of Shakespeare' Nathan provides private acting coaching to select clients and has taught for Red Bull, STC, LCT, TGS and Maggie Flanagan Studio. Nathan received his BA in Theater from the University at Buffalo and his MFA in Classical Acting from the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Nathan is a proud member of Actors Equity.

brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics. A home for artists, scholars, and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences, and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity, and diversity in all of our activities, and are committed to antiracist action. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and in the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times. Variety agreed, hailing Red Bull's work as: "Proof that classical theater can still be surprising after hundreds of years."



Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs including Shakespeare in Schools bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull created several new and ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: RemarkaBULL Podversations, Online Readings, Seminars, and more.



Red Bull Theater has presented 20 Off-Broadway productions and nearly 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off-Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and awards.

