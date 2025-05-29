Red Bull Theater Unveils Selections for Short New Play Festival 2025

The festival will feature world premiere commissions from Will Eno and Anna Ziegler.
Red Bull Theater has revealed the winning selections for Red Bull’s SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2025. Six brand new 10-minute plays of heightened language and classic themes inspired by this year’s theme, “Defiance,” have been selected through an open submission process. These selections will premiere alongside commissions from Will Eno and Anna Ziegler.
This year’s winning playwrights, selected from hundreds of blind submissions from playwrights across the country, are Michael Carozza, Isis Elizabeth, Dana Leslie Goldstein, August Guszkowski, Amy Jo Jackson, and AJ Layague.
The Short New Play Festival will be held on Monday June 23rd at Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater (2537 Broadway at 95th Street). The premieres will be directed by Evan Yiounoulis and this year's Drama League Directing Fellow, Zoë Adams. Red Bull Theater’s 15th annual Short New Play Festival is made possible by the leadership support of The Noël Coward Foundation.
"This year's line up of new plays is extraordinary! Each of the 8 short plays draw on the classics of our past in innovative, imaginative, and insightful ways - learning into our theme of defiance. I hope you will join us to hear these new voices and celebrate our 15th year of short new play festivals!,” exhorts Artistic Director Jesse Berger.
This year's winning selections:
by Michael Carozza
Sisyphus, doomed to push a boulder up a hill for all eternity, gets a surprising visit from Persephone, the goddess of The Underworld, prompting them to question if they can break free of their prisons, or if they are prisons at all.
Crown of Smoke is a poetic exploration of identity and self-empowerment. The play follows Uri, a young Black woman who rejects societal pressures to conform to white beauty standards by choosing to embrace her natural hair. As she navigates the weight of family expectations and history, Uri finds strength in claiming her true self. Her grandmother, Mama Ya, embodies wisdom from past generations, while her older brother, Devon, represents the struggles of deferred dreams and fear of change. Through their interactions, Uri confronts the complexities of legacy, family, and personal growth. Crown of Smoke is a powerful celebration of Black resilience and the courage to live truthfully
After the events of their respective Shakespeare plays, Desdemona, Ophelia and Jessica are judged for their actions. Should their stories end with their final scenes, or do they deserve a sixth act?
by August Guszkowski
Out of concern for the moral rectitude of his students, the dean of an unnamed Massachusetts college has declared a moratorium on male theater students playing women's roles onstage. The student newspaper's arts critic reviews the final act of female impersonation at the college (a production of The Taming of the Shrew) and is caught between his expressed moral values and his feelings for the man who played Katherine.
by Amy Jo Jackson
Julie and Eric have been best friends for years, but a mysterious spiritual guru named Aurora threatens to come between them. She preaches the benefits of celibacy and ascending beyond material goods, but Eric insists she's a sex maniac scamming Jules for her money. What will it take for him to get her to turn her back on her teacher? What will it take for her to see Aurora for the con artist she truly is?
by AJ Layague
An Old West retelling of the Greek myth of Meles and Timagoras, narrated in verse by The Cowgirl. Timo and Mel are young cowboys in the 19th century. Timo, born enslaved but now freed, and Mel have been best friends since childhood. When the powerful Big Z has his grandson, Anteros, arrange Olympic-style games, they recruit Timo and Mel for the (almost) no-holds-barred Pankration. The game goes awry when Mel breaks one of the few contact rules, which leads to a confrontation that turns surprising and tragic.
This year's commissioned plays:
by Will Eno
The basement of the theater has flooded, the show is closing, and Cordelia and Lear, sullen and furious, respectively, are miles apart about the meaning of the last scene and almost everything else. And there is their cue.
by Anna Ziegler
A washed up poet meets a mysterious German man who offers him success—and maybe the love of his life—in exchange for the one thing no one has seemed to want anyway: his authorship. A cautionary tale about selling out, starting over, and citrus trees.
Over the Short New Play Festival’s fifteen-year history, Red Bull Theater has cultivated over 4,000 new short plays of classic themes and heightened language, presenting over 100 of them in a one-night-only Festival performance with some of New York’s finest actors and directors. The commissioned playwrights have included Larissa FastHorse, Marcus Gardley, Madeleine George, John Guare, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Jeremy O. Harris, David Ives, Craig Lucas, Ellen McLaughlin, Robert O’Hara, Dael Orlandersmith, Heather Raffo, Theresa Rebeck, José Rivera, Anne Washburn, Doug Wright, and winning entries by writers such as Anchuli Felicia King, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Lynn Rosen, and Jen Silverman. Stage Rights has published a 5-volume collection of the plays from the first 10 years of Red Bull Theater’s annual Short New Play Festival as Red Bull Shorts.
