Rachel Chavkin, Tony Goldwyn, and More Join Primary Stages 35th Anniversary Gala
Primary Stages announced today additional performers and special guests for the Primary Stages 35th Anniversary Gala. The evening will honor Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs, Bernhardt/Hamlet), and Tony Award-winning producers from the Primary Stages family Jamie deRoy (The Ferryman, Little Women), Dasha Epstein (Ain't Misbehavin', Exits and Entrances), Susan Rose (The Band's Visit, Sabina), and Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Ain't Too Proud, In the Continuum). The event will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Tribeca 360° (10 Desbrosses Street).
The evening will feature performances and tributes by Rachel Chavkin, Clarence Coo, Kareem Fahmy, Katie Finneran, Tony Goldwyn, Richard Maltby, Jr., Jiehae Park, and Matthew Saldivar, along with previously announced performers and guests Charles Busch, Ann Harada, Kristine Nielsen, Will Roland, and Julie White. The evening will be directed by Mêlisa Annis.
The 2019 Honorary Committee includes Lynn Ahrens, Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Betty Buckley, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Will Chase, Rachel Chavkin, Tim Daly, Tyne Daly, Brandon Victor Dixon, Santino Fontana, Ann Harada, Robert Horn, Jayne Houdyshell, Anjelica Huston, Brian d'Arcy James, Cherry Jones, Richard Maltby, Jr., Janet McTeer, Kristine Nielsen, Chris Noth, Kelli O'Hara, Bryce Pinkham, John Procaccino, Sherie Rene Scott, Richard Thomas, Alex Timbers, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, John Weidman, and Julie White.
Tickets, starting at $750, and tables, starting at $10,000, can be purchased online at primarystages.org/gala or by calling 212.840.9705 x203. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger (Co-Chair), Arlene L. Goldman (Co-Chair), Casey Childs, Jamie deRoy, Renee Landegger, and Carol Roaman.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos