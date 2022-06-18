ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A MUSICAL TALE OF VERONA & BROOKLYN Extends At Theatre 555

Prior to last night's performance, producer Eric Krebs announced a five-week extension of the critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen.

Presented in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th and 11th Avenues), performances will now continue through Sunday, July 31, 2022. Performances began May 3, 2022, for an announced limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022. Opening Night was Monday, May 16, 2022.

"With terrific reviews and fabulous word of mouth, I hope to propel Romeo & Bernadette into the must-see Off-Broadway show for the summer," states Mr. Krebs. "With all the difficult issues in play in our culture, I am thrilled each evening to watch our audiences laugh through two hours of pure joy. I have produced for fifty years, and I can honestly say that this is the production that reminds me best of why I went into theater as a profession and why audiences crave theater so deeply. Also, I am reminded every performance that actors are amazingly talented and brave people."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), ""Daniel Lynn Evans (Hair Design),Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Music - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.

Romeo & Bernadette plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. PLEASE NOTE: there will be no matinee performance on Wednesday, June 29 and no performance on Sunday, July 3.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets are priced at $79 (Premium seats $99) and may be purchased by visiting www.romeoandbernadette.com.