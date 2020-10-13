REPRESENTING T.A. BUCK Announced for The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Read by Michèle LaRue, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on October 17.

REPRESENTING T.A. BUCK, by Edna Ferber, read by Michèle LaRue has been announced for the Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse.

The groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading:

REPRESENTING T.A. BUCK, a short story by Edna Ferber, read by Michèle LaRue, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on October 17th, 2020 at 8 PM, EDT. Running Time: 30 minutes. Talkback to follow including audience questions via chat with Julie Gilbert, Edna Ferber's Great Niece. Watch at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org. Schedule and information: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse

Emma McChesney, a woman in the man's world of traveling sales, sits in another dreary small-town hotel room; facing another solitary, predictable supper; skirting another male-filled lobby. Her daydreams of a home and domesticity take shape before her. . . . Will she or won't she?

One of the McChesney stories that togther fill three volumes, collected from 1913 to '15, that show an independent single mother evolve from divorcée to typewriter to saleswoman to business owner: "For ten years I traveled this country selling T.A. Buck's Featherloom Petticoats.... I'm tired of hearing you men say that this and that and the other isn't woman's work. Any work is woman's work that a woman can do well."

Discussion follows the reading, including audience participation, with Julie Gilbert, great-niece of Edna Ferber

October 24, 2020VOTE THE NEW MOON, by Alfred Kronberg - Time has come for a new moon, and the battle is on between the Blue and the Red. Beware the Purple Catfish in this fantastical parody of electoral politics.

November 7, 2020SHELL SHOCK, by Eugene O'Neill Election recovery: a former soldier lives with tormenting memories of craven self-interest that earned him a hero's welcome home. Can he reckon with what he's really done?

The Playhouse's virtual readings serve to help us compensate performing artists, so particularly hurt during this long "pause."Information about the theater's ARTISTS RELIEF FUND may be found at

The VIRTUAL PLAYHOUSE began on March 28, 2020, and has been simultaneously broadcast on New York's Pacifica Radio Station WBAI, 99.5 FM since April 11. Exploring the possibilities of "remote" ensemble, Metropolitan has pushed the envelope of Zoom broadcasts, with increasingly sophisticated virtual settings and sound design. Each reading is enhanced by conversation with the artists and a guest scholar for an hour-long live entertainment every Saturday night. Reaching an audience across the country and around the globe, the presentation of the forgotten one-act plays is an ideal way to pursue the theater's mission exploring America's diverse theatrical history.

