Primary Stages Announces Casting For THE CONFESSION OF LILY DARE

Primary Stages has announced casting for The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch (The Tribute Artist, You Should Be So Lucky) and directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist). Performances begin at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on January 11, 2020, with opening night set for January 29, for a limited run through March 5, 2020.

Joining Busch in the cast of The Confession of Lily Dare will be Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kendal Sparks (Judith of Bethulia) and Jennifer Van Dyck (Judith of Bethulia).

The Confession of Lily Dare will feature set design by B.T. Whitehill, costume design by Rachel Townsend, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Bart Fasbender, wig design by Katherine Carr, and original song and arrangements by Tom Judson. Mr. Busch's costumes will be designed by Jessica Jahn.

The Confession of Lily Dare is produced in association with Jamie deRoy. This production is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Wednesday, January 29. There will be additional 2pm performances on Wednesday, February 19; Tuesday, March 3; Wednesday, March 4; and Thursday, March 5.

Tickets for The Confession of Lily Dare start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered. All tickets are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. Group tickets are available by contacting 212-840-9705 x204.

Primary Stages also announced today that Mary Bacon (Women Without Men) and Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away) will join the cast of their one night only benefit reading of A Christmas Carol. They join the previously announced Paola Sanchez Abreu (Little Women), Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), Michael Cristofer (The Shadow Box, Breaking Up), Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), Thom Sesma (Discord) and Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon). Directed by Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs), the reading will take place on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm at The Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street). Proceeds from this event will benefit Primary Stages various teen programs, including the Free Student Matinees, Teenwrights, and TixTeen.

Currently in performances is 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, written by Judy Gold and Kate Moira Ryan, performed by Judy Gold, and directed by Karen Kohlhaas. Performances run through December 15, 2019 at The Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St). Tickets start at $45 and are available on primarystages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You