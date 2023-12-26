Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Bring Special Holiday Residency to The McKittrick Hotel

“The Big Easy” swings by “The City That Never Sleeps” for four special nights, Thursday, December 28 through New Year’s Eve on Sunday, December 31.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present a special holiday residency by New Orleans’ legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band in its intimate performance space The Club Car. “The Big Easy” swings by “The City That Never Sleeps” for four special nights, Thursday, December 28 through New Year’s Eve on Sunday, December 31.

 

Preservation Hall has performed 52 shows at the McKittrick Hotel and this final return celebrates Sleep No More’s historic 13-year run in New York. The award-winning production recently announced its final extension through February 25, 2024.

 

Ben Jaffe, Creative Director for both Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Hall itself, said, “We have always regarded the McKittrick Hotel and Sleep No More as our New York home away from home. We were there at the inception and celebrated its birth. And now, after 52 shows, returning to celebrate life ever after. In New Orleans, it’s a tradition to play music in celebration of a loved one’s life, and that’s what this residency represents to us— a celebration of yesterday and the future, a celebration of life.”

 

Producers Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati echoed that sentiment, saying, “Preservation Hall and the McKittrick Hotel are a match made in heaven. Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings an entire city of ghosts to wander our own spirit-filled halls and lifts listeners to ecstatic heights. The band and its music are woven into the fabric of the place and we look forward to celebrating these magical nights together."   

 

Performances are offered on Thursday 12/28 and Friday 12/29 at 7PM, Saturday 12/30 at 7PM & 9:30PM, and Sunday 12/31 at  10PM. Tickets start from $60 person for General Admission with standing room and $125 per person for Reserved Seating (plus fees).

 

During the performance, guests can enjoy The Club Car’s signature house cocktails and selection of fine spirits, wine, and bubbly. All guests must be at least 21 to enter.

 

For tickets and information about Sleep No More and other experiences at the hotel, visit Click Here.

 


