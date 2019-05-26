Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Talks to Drama Desk, Chita Rivera Award Nominees

Last week I went to the Drama Desk Award Nominations Reception at Green Room 42, here in NYC. This is one of the last few events where you get to meet some of the newest folks doing theater OFF Broadway and On Broadway. You also get a chance to chat to some of the actors who are nominated for this year's Tony Awards, as well. In the first part of the press room madness, i had a chance to talk to:

Laurie Metcalfe* (HILLARY AND CLINTON), Soara Joy Ross (CARMEN JONES), Mark Sonnenblick & Jamie Roderick (MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET) , Scott Brown* (BEETLEJUICE), Denis Jones* ( TOOTSIE) , Scott Ellis* (TOOTSIE), Peter Negrini* (BEETLEJUICE), and Rebecca Naomi Jones (OKLAHOMA).

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles