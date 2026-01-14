Pipeline Theatre Company to Launch NewWorks Accelerator And NewWorks Showcase at HERE Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pipeline Theatre Company is launching their NewWorks Accelerator, an exciting new initiative designed to fill a critical gap in support for artistic projects currently in development. This program will provide commissioning funds to push artists' interdisciplinary theater projects forward. The program will culminate in Pipeline's inaugural NewWorks Showcase, a vibrant new series of in-progress presentations geared toward fostering audience interest and industry support, presented at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013), February 3-5 as part of HERE Hosts, a performance series presenting extraordinary multidisciplinary artists and ensembles through flexible partnerships.

Pipeline's inaugural NewWorks Showcase will feature 20-minute excerpts from three musicals in development as well as panel discussions with playwrights currently taking part in Pipeline's PlayLab writers group. The Showcase will culminate in an Artist Reception and Sponsorship Kiki, where artists, producers, and audience members can share sips and bites while connecting, offering artists a powerful platform to forge essential connections and propel their projects toward full production.

The NewWorks Showcase keeps Pipeline's mission front and center: making the impossible possible by giving artists the support they need at the most crucial stages of development and connecting them with the champions who can help bring their remarkable ideas to life. The Pipeline NewWorks Program is made possible by principle support from The Howard Gilman Foundation.

UNTITLED VIRGINIA GALILEI PROJECT

Book by Emily Maltby, Music & Lyrics by Sam Wilmott

When twelve-year-old Virginia Galilei arrives at the convent of San Matteo, she is stripped of everything. Her possessions, her family, and even her name. Outside, her father Galileo Galilei's star continues to rise while hers seems destined for extinguishment. But in her isolation, cut off from the gravitational forces of Renaissance society, her mind and imagination ignite and launch her into her own odyssey through the cosmos. This original one-act musical is purpose-built to be performed underneath a planetarium dome, featuring a virtuosic performance from a solo actress and choir. Together, they hurtle from San Matteo to the Vatican to the icy moons of Jupiter, reenvisioning space, time, religion and history as seen through the eyes of the remarkable and forgotten Virginia Galilei.

GEMINI BEHAVIOR

Written & Performed by Janelle McDermoth

GEMINI BEHAVIOR is a genre-bending one-woman theatrical experience fusing stand up comedy, astrological education, and vibrant original music. If you let the stars tell it, Gemini's are quick-witted, known for asking questions and looking for answers. Enter Janelle McDermoth. A generational yapper, award-winning theater maker, and certified Gemini trying to figure out WTF is going on.

WE WON'T SLEEP

Written & Performed by Ari Afsar

We Won't Sleep is a theatrical activation using music, testimony, and community engagement to explore American democracy - past, present, and future. Born nearly a decade ago and continually evolving, the piece interrogates a nation in flux, asking whether the United States is merely in transition or undergoing a fundamental redefinition. Ultimately asking whether democracy can withstand the rise of authoritarianism.

Presentations will take place on:

Tuesday, February 3 at 7pm

Wednesday, February 4 at 1pm

Wednesday, February 4 at 7pm

Thursday, February 5 at 7pm (followed by Artist Reception & Sponsorship Kiki)

Tickets ($25 General Admission; $150 GA + Artist Reception & Sponsorship Kiki) are available for advance purchase at https://here.org/shows/pipeline-newworks-showcase/.