Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner

The event was held on October 20.
The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses, celebrated its 110th birthday on October 20 with a Gala hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Blythe Danner.
An original Rehearsal Club resident, Danner resided at the Club at the start of her illustrious career. She received two Emmy awards for her role on Showtime's Huff and was nominated twice for roles on Will & Grace and in Joyce Carol Oates' We Were the Mulvaneys. Her film roles include The Great Santini, the Meet the Parents trilogy and Sylvia, a film in which she appeared with her daughter, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow.
The glittering one-hour Rehearsal Club Revue featured musical performances from original members of the Club -- including Cynthia Darlow (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Andrea Frierson (Harlem, Broadway's The Lion King and Once on this Island) and Debbie Andrews, reprising her role as “Crissy” from the original Broadway production of HAIR -- alongside a new generation of Rehearsal Club Residents. The event included a silent auction of celebrity donated clothing, a preview of The Rehearsal Club's revival of its traditional Wardrobe Sale which took place for the first time in 44 years on October 21. An After-Glow Birthday Salute, hosted by celebrated comic Nicky Sunshine, followed with special guests.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110 Years!
Dolores Gordon (Board Member), Linda Cool (Board Member) and Jamila Dhrepaulezz
Denise Pence Boockvor and Steve Boockvor
Diane Findlay and Steve Boockvor
Michele Smith and Gale Patron (President The Rehearsal Club)
Mary Jane Houdina and Linda Rose Iennaco
Nicky Sunshine
Judy Toma and Bonnie Barrios
Glenn Patron, Charles Frizzell, Adrienne Frizzell and Gillian Simmons
Grace Ann Baresich and Bradford Cover
Melorie Noble and Charles Noble
Charles Frizzell, Peter Bolton and Jill Simmons
Ramona Mallory, Isabella Stanbury and Julia Adams
Blythe Danner and Gale Patron
Gale Patron and Alexis Magaro
Robin Steinthal and Cheryl Steinthal
Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne, Maria Eleną de Ła Noval (The Rehearsal Club Residency Coordinator), Chelsea Weaver and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger
Michele Mason
Susan Steiger (Board Member) and Janet Stilson (Board Member)
Claiborne Ray and Cathleen Noland
Cynthia Darlow and Evadne Giannini
Magda Katz, Margaret Storm (Vice President The Rehearsal Club), Leslie Shreve, Kathleen Cory and Leslie Middlebrook
Leslie Middlebrook, Leslie Shreve and Kathleen Conry
Kathleen Conry and Margaret Storm
Chelsea Weaver, Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger
Celia Prince and David Ferrone
Patricia Cody and Celia Weston
Charles Abbott (Director) and Diane Findlay
Denise Pence Boockvor and Blythe Danner
Gale Patron
Mary Lou Barber and Diane Findlay
Cynthia Darlow
Sophie Sarnacki, Chelsea Weaver and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger
Alyssa Payne and Diane Findlay
Tom Spahn, Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne, Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger and Chelsea Weaver
Blythe Danner and Sandy Duncan
Blythe Danner, Charles Abbott and Sandy Duncan
Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger, Diane Findlay, Chelsea Weaver, Francine Mancini, Sophie Sarnacki, Andrea Frierson, Alyssa Payne and Judith Curcio
Alyssa Payne and Judith Curcio
Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger and Diane Findlay
Chelsea Weaver and Francine Mancini
Sophie Sarnacki and Andrea Frierson
Tom Spahn
Francine Mancini
Nicky Sunshine
