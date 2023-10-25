Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner

The event was held on October 20.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses, celebrated its 110th birthday on October 20 with a Gala hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Blythe Danner.

Check out photos from the event below!

An original Rehearsal Club resident, Danner resided at the Club at the start of her illustrious career. She received two Emmy awards for her role on Showtime's Huff and was nominated twice for roles on Will & Grace and in Joyce Carol Oates' We Were the Mulvaneys. Her film roles include The Great Santini, the Meet the Parents trilogy and Sylvia, a film in which she appeared with her daughter, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow

The glittering one-hour Rehearsal Club Revue featured musical performances from original members of the Club -- including Cynthia Darlow (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Andrea Frierson (Harlem, Broadway's The Lion King and Once on this Island) and Debbie Andrews, reprising her role as “Crissy” from the original Broadway production of HAIR -- alongside a new generation of Rehearsal Club Residents. The event included a silent auction of celebrity donated clothing, a preview of The Rehearsal Club's revival of its traditional Wardrobe Sale which took place for the first time in 44 years on October 21.   An After-Glow Birthday Salute, hosted by celebrated comic Nicky Sunshine, followed with special guests.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110 Years!
The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110 Years!

Dolores Gordon (Board Member), Linda Cool (Board Member) and Jamila Dhrepaulezz
Dolores Gordon (Board Member), Linda Cool (Board Member) and Jamila Dhrepaulezz

Denise Pence Boockvor and Steve Boockvor
Denise Pence Boockvor and Steve Boockvor

Diane Findlay and Steve Boockvor
Diane Findlay and Steve Boockvor

Michele Mais
Michele Mais

Michele Smith and Gale Patron (President The Rehearsal Club)
Michele Smith and Gale Patron (President The Rehearsal Club)

Mary Jane Houdina and Linda Rose Iennaco
Mary Jane Houdina and Linda Rose Iennaco

Nicky Sunshine
Nicky Sunshine

Nicky Sunshine
Nicky Sunshine

Judy Toma and Bonnie Barrios
Judy Toma and Bonnie Barrios

Glenn Patron, Charles Frizzell, Adrienne Frizzell and Gillian Simmons
Glenn Patron, Charles Frizzell, Adrienne Frizzell and Gillian Simmons

Grace Ann Baresich and Bradford Cover
Grace Ann Baresich and Bradford Cover

Kevin Winebold
Kevin Winebold

Melorie Noble and Charles Noble
Melorie Noble and Charles Noble

Charles Frizzell, Peter Bolton and Jill Simmons
Charles Frizzell, Peter Bolton and Jill Simmons

Karen Miller
Karen Miller

Ramona Mallory, Isabella Stanbury and Julia Adams
Ramona Mallory, Isabella Stanbury and Julia Adams

Ramona Mallory, Isabella Stanbury and Julia Adams
Ramona Mallory, Isabella Stanbury and Julia Adams

Blythe Danner and Gale Patron
Blythe Danner and Gale Patron

Gale Patron and Alexis Magaro
Gale Patron and Alexis Magaro

Robin Steinthal and Cheryl Steinthal
Robin Steinthal and Cheryl Steinthal

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne, Maria Eleną de Ła Noval (The Rehearsal Club Residency Coordinator), Chelsea Weaver and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger

Michele Mason
Michele Mason

Susan Steiger (Board Member) and Janet Stilson (Board Member)
Susan Steiger (Board Member) and Janet Stilson (Board Member)

Claiborne Ray and Cathleen Noland
Claiborne Ray and Cathleen Noland

Cynthia Darlow and Evadne Giannini
Cynthia Darlow and Evadne Giannini

Magda Katz, Margaret Storm (Vice President The Rehearsal Club), Leslie Shreve, Kathleen Cory and Leslie Middlebrook
Magda Katz, Margaret Storm (Vice President The Rehearsal Club), Leslie Shreve, Kathleen Cory and Leslie Middlebrook

Leslie Middlebrook, Leslie Shreve and Kathleen Conry
Leslie Middlebrook, Leslie Shreve and Kathleen Conry

Kathleen Conry and Margaret Storm
Kathleen Conry and Margaret Storm

Chelsea Weaver, Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger
Chelsea Weaver, Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger

Celia Prince and David Ferrone
Celia Prince and David Ferrone

Patricia Cody and Celia Weston
Patricia Cody and Celia Weston

Diane Findlay
Diane Findlay

Charles Abbott (Director) and Diane Findlay
Charles Abbott (Director) and Diane Findlay

Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner

Denise Pence Boockvor and Blythe Danner
Denise Pence Boockvor and Blythe Danner

Gale Patron
Gale Patron

Mary Lou Barber and Diane Findlay
Mary Lou Barber and Diane Findlay

Andrea Frierson
Andrea Frierson

Cynthia Darlow

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Sophie Sarnacki, Chelsea Weaver and Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Diane Findlay

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Alyssa Payne and Diane Findlay

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Tom Spahn, Sophie Sarnacki, Alyssa Payne, Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger and Chelsea Weaver

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner and Sandy Duncan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Sandy Duncan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Sandy Duncan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner and Sandy Duncan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner, Charles Abbott and Sandy Duncan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Diane Phelan

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger, Diane Findlay, Chelsea Weaver, Francine Mancini, Sophie Sarnacki, Andrea Frierson, Alyssa Payne and Judith Curcio

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Alyssa Payne and Judith Curcio

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger and Diane Findlay

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Chelsea Weaver and Francine Mancini

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Sophie Sarnacki and Andrea Frierson

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Tom Spahn

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Francine Mancini

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Nicky Sunshine

Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner
Nicky Sunshine



