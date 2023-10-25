Photos: The Rehearsal Club Celebrates 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses, celebrated its 110th birthday on October 20 with a Gala hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Blythe Danner.

Check out photos from the event below!

An original Rehearsal Club resident, Danner resided at the Club at the start of her illustrious career. She received two Emmy awards for her role on Showtime's Huff and was nominated twice for roles on Will & Grace and in Joyce Carol Oates' We Were the Mulvaneys. Her film roles include The Great Santini, the Meet the Parents trilogy and Sylvia, a film in which she appeared with her daughter, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow.

The glittering one-hour Rehearsal Club Revue featured musical performances from original members of the Club -- including Cynthia Darlow (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Andrea Frierson (Harlem, Broadway's The Lion King and Once on this Island) and Debbie Andrews, reprising her role as “Crissy” from the original Broadway production of HAIR -- alongside a new generation of Rehearsal Club Residents. The event included a silent auction of celebrity donated clothing, a preview of The Rehearsal Club's revival of its traditional Wardrobe Sale which took place for the first time in 44 years on October 21. An After-Glow Birthday Salute, hosted by celebrated comic Nicky Sunshine, followed with special guests.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy