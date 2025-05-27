Photos: The Company of DUKE & ROYA Meets the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The company of Duke & Roya met the press this week, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for some photos with the cast, creatives, and more! Check out the images below!

The Duke & Roya creative team is Ronvé O’Daniel (Original Music), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Sabrina Spanta (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), and Taylor Williams (Sound Design).

Duke & Roya is written by acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright (Blue) and is directed by Warren Adams (SuperHero).

A bold new play about romance, identity, and culture, Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high stakes romance and the choices we make.

Performances will begin on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre for 11 weeks only, with an official opening on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The Duke & Roya cast features Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

