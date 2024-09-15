Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theatre in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After rehearsing in Los Angeles for the past two weeks, the cast for the Off-Broadway premiere of “THE WITNESS ROOM”, a play by Pedro Antonio Garcia, directed by Will Blum, convened this weekend in New York at Open Jar Studios in preparation for the start of performances on Monday evening at AMT THEATER. Check out the photos below!

Performances will begin Monday, September 16, 2024 at 7pm, for a limited three-week engagement through October 6, 2024, at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street – between 8th & 9th Aves). Opening is Saturday evening, September 21, 2024, at 7:00pm.

This life and death drama detonates within the confines of a witness room in Manhattan Criminal Court as four hardened New York City police officers, led by a calculating district attorney, battle each other over charges of corruption, racism, morality, loyalties, and the blue wall of silence.

The Witness Room had its world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024 where it enjoyed an extended sold-out engagement.

The cast for The Witness Room is Dave Baez (“Greenleaf,” Critical Thinking), Moe Irvin (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Star Wars: Ahsoka”), JD Mollison (Octet, Three Houses), Tricia Small (The Last Five Years – LA Premiere, High Fidelity – Chicago premiere), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).

The creative team is Lindsay Jones (sound design), Daniel Allen (set design), Aiden Bezark (lighting design), and Gina Ruiz (costume design). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger. The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz. Associate Producer is Lanelle Scott.

The Witness Room will play the following performance schedule: Monday at 7pm, Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday & Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are $29-$69 and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.

