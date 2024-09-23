News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM Opens Off-Broadway at AMT Theater

Performances will run through October 6, 2024, at AMT Theater.

By: Sep. 23, 2024
The Off-Broadway premiere of The Witness Room, an explosive new play by Pedro Antonio Garcia, directed by Will Blum, officially opened on September 21. Performances will run through October 6, 2024, at AMT Theater. Check out photos from opening night below!

This life and death drama detonates within the confines of a witness room in Manhattan Criminal Court as four hardened New York City police officers, led by a calculating district attorney, battle each other over charges of corruption, racism, morality, loyalties, and the blue wall of silence.

The Witness Room had its world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024 where it enjoyed an extended sold-out engagement.

he cast for The Witness Room is Dave Baez (“Greenleaf, Critical Thinking), Moe Irvin (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Star Wars: Ahsoka”), JD Mollison (Octet, Three Houses), Tricia Small (The Last Five Years – LA Premiere, High Fidelity – Chicago premiere), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).

The creative team is Lindsay Jones (-sound design), Daniel Allen (set design), Aiden Bezark(lighting design), and Gina Ruiz (costume design_). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger. The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz. Associate Producer is Lanelle Scott.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

The Witness Room

The Witness Room Cast that includes Moe Irvin, Tricia Small, Dave Baez, JD Mollison and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Tricia Small

Moe Irvin, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Tricia Small

Moe Irvin

Dave Baez and JD Mollison

JD Mollison and Tricia Small

Tricia Small

Moe Irvin, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Dave Baez, JD Mollison and Tricia Small

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Dave Baez and JD Mollison

Writer Pedro Antonio Garcia being congratulated

Camryn Manheim

Tim Ransom and Camryn Manheim

Pedro Antonio Garcia (Writer) and Camryn Manheim

Aiden Bezark (Lighting Design)

Aiden Bezark

Aiden Bezark and Oona F.I.B. (Prop Master)

Aiden Bezark and Oona F.I.B.

Tricia Small and Camryn Manheim

Tricia Small and Pedro Antonio Garcia

Tricia Small

Tricia Small

Dave Baez, Tricia Small, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Pedro Antonio Garcia

Dave Baez and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Dave Baez

Dave Baez

Dave Baez, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Moe Irvin and Pedro Antonio Garcia

Moe Irvin

Moe Irvin

JD Mollison

JD Mollison

Pedro Antonio Garcia, JD Mollison and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Pedro Antonio Garcia, Dave Baez, Tricia Small, JD Mollison, Moe Irvin, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Will Blum (Director)

Aiden Bezark, Gina Ruiz (Costumes) and Oona F.I.B.

Aiden Bezark, Gina Ruiz, Oona F.I.B. and Will Blum

Pedro Antonio Garcia, Aiden Bezark, Gina Ruiz, Oona F.I.B. and Will Blum



Videos