Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM Opens Off-Broadway at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off-Broadway premiere of The Witness Room, an explosive new play by Pedro Antonio Garcia, directed by Will Blum, officially opened on September 21. Performances will run through October 6, 2024, at AMT Theater. Check out photos from opening night below!

This life and death drama detonates within the confines of a witness room in Manhattan Criminal Court as four hardened New York City police officers, led by a calculating district attorney, battle each other over charges of corruption, racism, morality, loyalties, and the blue wall of silence.

The Witness Room had its world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024 where it enjoyed an extended sold-out engagement.

he cast for The Witness Room is Dave Baez (“Greenleaf, Critical Thinking), Moe Irvin (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Star Wars: Ahsoka”), JD Mollison (Octet, Three Houses), Tricia Small (The Last Five Years – LA Premiere, High Fidelity – Chicago premiere), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).

The creative team is Lindsay Jones (-sound design), Daniel Allen (set design), Aiden Bezark(lighting design), and Gina Ruiz (costume design_). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger. The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz. Associate Producer is Lanelle Scott.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Comments