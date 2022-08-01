Photos: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS 2022 Now Available To Stream Online!

In a dynamic live return of The 24 Hour Plays flagship intensive for early-career artists, a select group of 43 actors, directors, playwrights, producers and a composer created new work written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

Over 11 years, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have introduced audiences to a generation of new artists who've gone on to change the game in American theater, film and television. For the first time since 2019, this annual intensive took place live, culminating in a sold-out performance at New York's Theatre Row on July 25. Now, audiences can enjoy these five new plays and one new musical from the freshest voices in the American theater streaming on Stellar beginning on Tuesday, August 9.



"The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have not only been a joyous annual event where early-career professionals engage with one another to make new work and form lifelong artistic relationships," said The 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong, "but they're also the place where our audiences get to see the most exciting new voices first. We're enormously proud that our alumni have not only taken the arts and entertainment industry by storm in recent years, but especially that they continue to collaborate and succeed together. Through on-demand streaming, more people will have a chance to acquaint themselves with these extraordinary artists."



The virtual stream launches Tuesday August 9 on Stellar and on https://24hourplays.org/nationals-2022/. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2022 remains available through Wednesday, August 24 for on demand viewing and features the following plays:

To Knock on Heaven's Door, book & lyrics by CHARLOTTE FOOTE, composition & additional lyrics by CAROLINE HAWTHORNE, directed by CARLA TROCONIS, produced by HENRY LOMBINO, featuring CLAIRE HILTON, ZACK CANONICO, LUCY ROSSI, and ALICE HAKVAAG

Brenda's Hat, by MARIA I. ARREOLA, directed by KARINA PATEL, produced by MEG MECHELKE, featuring KATELYN TRIEU, MOLLIE GREENBERG, CHAMELI BELK-GUPTA, and JULIET KANG HUNEKE

Girl Boss, by JAY MAZYCK, directed by ISABEL RODRIGUEZ, produced by CAITY COOK, featuring CHLOÉ LEXIA WORTHINGTON, KAITLYN GONZALEZ, NATALIE ZIMMERMAN, and MACKENZIE MOYER

Formido, by DANIEL DUREN, directed by ANNABEL HEACOCK, produced by ALEX KOPNICK, featuring CAROLINE CAMPOS, ARCADIA SQUIRES, VANN DUKES, and JAKE REGENSBURG

The Brides of Bezostein, by SOPHIE MCINTOSH, directed by CORA THERBER, produced by NOAH EZELL, featuring GRACE OLINSKI, BAILEY MACEJAK, EMMA MAGGI-BYERS, and DEYCHEN VOLINO-GYETSA

Baby Fever, by ALLISON MERKEL, directed by ABIGAIL HOLLAND, produced by JOSEPH GAGLAINO, featuring MARK MENDEZ MUÑOZ, SARAH GROUSTRA, HARRY WHITE and HENRY LYNCH



The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for early career theater professionals. Each summer, six playwrights, six directors, six producers, twenty-four actors and one composer come together for intensive workshops, panel discussions and their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals present an opportunity, at no cost, for early career artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. Through the week prior to this event, participants were involved in workshops and engaged in panel discussions with artist professionals including Leigh Silverman, Jesse Eisenberg, Will Arbery, Sammi Cannold, Rachel Sussman, Michael Mitnick, Reynaldo Piniella, Julia Chan, Nigel Semaj, Alexis Williams, Chris Myers, Steve Yockey, Emmanuel Wilson, J. Holtham, Colette Robert, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and more.

Staff producers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are Madelyn Paquette and Mackenna Goodrich. Program managers are Serena Berman and Jake Beckhard. Production managers are Patrick Anthony Surillo and Michael Alifanz. The 24 Hour Plays Artistic Director is Mark Armstrong.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry, on and off Broadway, in television and film, in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Gracie Gardner, Ken Greller, Dave Harris, Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg, Mike Lew, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Liliana Padilla, Eliana Pipes, Andrew Rincón, Harrison David Rivers and Celine Song; actors Tessa Albertson, Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Alice Kremelberg, Elizabeth Lail, Naomi Lorrain, Tedra Millan, Bobby Moreno, Ebonee Noel, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith, Chelsea Spack, Haskiri Velazquez and Natalie Walker; producers Shariffa Ali, Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Kelcie Beene, Hope Chavez, Carly Hugo, Madelyn Paquette and Patrick Anthony Surillo; and directors Jake Beckhard, Lyndsay Burch, Miranda Cornell, James Dacre, Ryan Dobrin, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

For additional information and to support The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, visit: https://24hourplays.org/nationals-2022/

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals program is supported in part through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll.